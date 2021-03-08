PokerStars launches female insights community, Our Voices, on International Women's Day

Onchan, Isle Of Man (ots/PRNewswire) - To coincide with International Women's

Day festivities, PokerStars is launching 'Our Voices'

(https://www.ourvoicescommunity.com/h/s/5jvDtY9KxPrGheRKn3KZ4i) , a female

insights community for all women in poker.



To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:





https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8861651-pokerstars-launches-female-insights-community-our-voices/Our Voices is a space where PokerStars directly encourages and engages indiscussion on both female-focused and general topics, activities and ideas.PokerStars is calling women from the world of poker; those who work in theindustry; enjoy time at the poker table; or those who are new to the game tocome together to discuss and give feedback on a wide range of topics and ideaswith the aim of ensuring the game is as inclusive and engaging as possible forevery player.Opinions and feedback will not only influence our future plans but will ensure afemale perspective on all activity where research and insights are sought after."Poker is a game of equality but we know that not every voice gets heard orcatered to," said Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Associate Director of ConsumerEngagement and Public Relations at PokerStars. "There is a passionate, amazingcommunity of women out there and we want to ensure we are working with them tomake the game better for everyone. We've been doing a lot of research andtalking, and now it's time to start really listening. That's what Our Voices isall about. The amazing women in this industry will lead the way, and we can'twait to hear what they have to say."Last week, PokerStars lowered the buy-in for its Women's Sunday (https://www.pokerstarsblog.com/en/news/our-voices-listening-to-and-learning-from-our-female-poker-playing-community/69835/) tournament to $22 with three special Sunday Million15th Anniversary tickets added to the prizepool. The event on March 7 saw 256players sign up to the online felt and battle it down to a winner with the topthree players now going on to take their virtual seats on March 21, to play forthe chance to win a slice of a massive $12.5 million prize pool. The $22 buy-inwith continue for a number of weeks and PokerStars is looking closely at how tomake sure these tournaments are engaging as possible going forward.To celebrate International Women's Day, PokerStars asked women in the game andthe industry to send their thoughts for a special video focused on this year'stheme, #ChooseToChallenge. Check it out here (https://vimeo.com/520888337) .In previous years, PokerStars has celebrated and shone a light on women in pokerand in the industry with various activities through special giveaways and uniquecontent. Last year, PokerStars called on players to nominate inspirational womenin poker to compete to win a coveted Platinum Pass, which saw hundreds ofentries sharing wonderful stories from across the world of poker.For more details on Our Voices see PokerStars Blog (https://www.pokerstarsblog.com/en/news/our-voices-listening-to-and-learning-from-our-female-poker-playing-community/69835/) . Join 'Our Voices' here(https://www.ourvoicescommunity.com/h/s/5jvDtY9KxPrGheRKn3KZ4i) .For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website athttps://www.PokerStars.net/about/responsible-gaming/(https://www.pokerstars.net/about/responsible-gaming/)For further information, please contact press@pokerstars.comVideo -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451683/PokerStars_International_Womens_Day.mp4Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451682/PokerStars_Our_Voices.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/70887/4858513OTS: PokerStars.com