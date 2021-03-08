PokerStars launches female insights community, Our Voices, on International Women's Day
Onchan, Isle Of Man (ots/PRNewswire) - To coincide with International Women's
Day festivities, PokerStars is launching 'Our Voices'
(https://www.ourvoicescommunity.com/h/s/5jvDtY9KxPrGheRKn3KZ4i) , a female
insights community for all women in poker.
Day festivities, PokerStars is launching 'Our Voices'
(https://www.ourvoicescommunity.com/h/s/5jvDtY9KxPrGheRKn3KZ4i) , a female
insights community for all women in poker.
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8861651-pokerstars-launches-female-insights-c
ommunity-our-voices/
Our Voices is a space where PokerStars directly encourages and engages in
discussion on both female-focused and general topics, activities and ideas.
PokerStars is calling women from the world of poker; those who work in the
industry; enjoy time at the poker table; or those who are new to the game to
come together to discuss and give feedback on a wide range of topics and ideas
with the aim of ensuring the game is as inclusive and engaging as possible for
every player.
Opinions and feedback will not only influence our future plans but will ensure a
female perspective on all activity where research and insights are sought after.
"Poker is a game of equality but we know that not every voice gets heard or
catered to," said Rebecca McAdam Willetts, Associate Director of Consumer
Engagement and Public Relations at PokerStars. "There is a passionate, amazing
community of women out there and we want to ensure we are working with them to
make the game better for everyone. We've been doing a lot of research and
talking, and now it's time to start really listening. That's what Our Voices is
all about. The amazing women in this industry will lead the way, and we can't
wait to hear what they have to say."
Last week, PokerStars lowered the buy-in for its Women's Sunday (https://www.pok
erstarsblog.com/en/news/our-voices-listening-to-and-learning-from-our-female-pok
er-playing-community/69835/) tournament to $22 with three special Sunday Million
15th Anniversary tickets added to the prizepool. The event on March 7 saw 256
players sign up to the online felt and battle it down to a winner with the top
three players now going on to take their virtual seats on March 21, to play for
the chance to win a slice of a massive $12.5 million prize pool. The $22 buy-in
with continue for a number of weeks and PokerStars is looking closely at how to
make sure these tournaments are engaging as possible going forward.
To celebrate International Women's Day, PokerStars asked women in the game and
the industry to send their thoughts for a special video focused on this year's
theme, #ChooseToChallenge. Check it out here (https://vimeo.com/520888337) .
In previous years, PokerStars has celebrated and shone a light on women in poker
and in the industry with various activities through special giveaways and unique
content. Last year, PokerStars called on players to nominate inspirational women
in poker to compete to win a coveted Platinum Pass, which saw hundreds of
entries sharing wonderful stories from across the world of poker.
For more details on Our Voices see PokerStars Blog (https://www.pokerstarsblog.c
om/en/news/our-voices-listening-to-and-learning-from-our-female-poker-playing-co
mmunity/69835/) . Join 'Our Voices' here
(https://www.ourvoicescommunity.com/h/s/5jvDtY9KxPrGheRKn3KZ4i) .
0