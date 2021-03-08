 

Media Alert Intel at SecurityWeek Supply Chain Security Summit

08.03.2021, 21:00  |  66   |   |   

Join Intel on Wednesday, March 10, at SecurityWeek’s Supply Chain Security Summit, where industry leaders will examine the current state of supply chain attacks. Hear Intel’s experts discuss the need for transparency and integrity across the complete product lifecycle, from build to retire.

Into the Spotlight: Is Supply Chain Ready for the Magnifying Glass?

Listen in on a live conversation with Intel’s Jackie Sturm, corporate vice president of Global Supply Chain Operations, and Tom Garrison, vice president and general manager of Client Security Strategy & Initiatives. They will discuss the benefits of cybersecurity and transparency across the digital supply chain, and share their insights on what it means to be prepared in 2021. The session will be moderated by Camille Morhardt, director of Security Initiatives & Communications at Intel.

When: 8-8:45 a.m. PST, Wednesday, March 10,

Where: https://register.securityweek.com/supply-chain-security-summit

Registration: Free

More: Security News at Intel

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.



