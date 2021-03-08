 

Teva Announces Launch of First Generic Version of AZOPT (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1%, used to treat high pressure inside the eye, in the United States

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.(NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced its launch of the first available generic version of AZOPT (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1%, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to treat high pressure inside the eye due to ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma. Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% works by decreasing the amount of fluid within the eye.

“This first-to-market generic version of AZOPT (brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension) 1% in the U.S. provides patients with another important treatment option,” said Christine Baeder, SVP, Chief Operating Officer US Generics, Teva USA. “Continuing to pursue much-needed generic drugs is critical to ensuring access to quality medicines to everyone who needs them.”

With nearly 550 generic medicines available, Teva has the largest portfolio of FDA-approved generic products on the market and holds the leading position in first-to-file opportunities, with approximately 100 pending first-to-files in the U.S. Currently, one in ten generic prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. is filled with a Teva generic product.

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% has annual sales of more than $184 million in the U.S., according to IQVIA data as of December, 2020.

About Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% is a prescription medicine used to treat elevated pressure within the eye in people with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%?

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% should not be used by anyone who is hypersensitive to any ingredient in this product.

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% is a sulfonamide and side effects attributed to sulfonamides may occur with use of this product. Death, while rare, has occurred with the use of this product and was attributed to severe skin, liver, and blood reactions. Any unusual eye or bodily reactions or signs of sensitivity should be reported to your physician and you should discontinue using brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1%.

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% can cause swelling in the cornea and caution should be taken when used by people with low endothelial cell counts. Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% is not recommended in people with severe kidney impairment. Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension 1% has not been studied in patients with acute angle-closure glaucoma.

