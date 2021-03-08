 

BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today
announced that it has filed its 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators.

BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, April
7, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The Management Proxy Circular contains key
information for shareholders on the meeting, including the items to be voted on,
which are the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory
vote on the bank's approach to executive compensation, and one shareholder
proposal. A detailed description of these items is contained in the circular.

This year, BMO is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to its
shareholders. The circular can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting
website at
www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting (https:
//c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h=3634832585&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%
2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting&a=www.bmo
.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting) ;
on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at
www.envisionreports.com/BMO2021 (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h
=187037231&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.envisionreports.com%2FBMO2021&a=www.envisionreport
s.com%2FBMO2021) ; on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h=7
92258714&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2743080-1
%26h%3D3306104387%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sedar.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.sedar.co
m&a=www.sedar.com ; and on EDGAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-
1&h=1531136884&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D274
3080-1%26h%3D1754307029%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sec.gov%252F%26a%3Dwww.sec.
gov&a=www.sec.gov . Shareholders can request a paper copy free of charge as
described in the circular.

BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure
their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting
and ask questions through a live webcast or participate by teleconference.
Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in
information on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly
for updates.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified
financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.
With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse
and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and
commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and
services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three
operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO
Capital Markets.

For News Media Inquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, paul.lehmann@bmo.com, (416)
867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor
Relations, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson,
Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834,
Internet: http://www.bmo.com , Twitter: @BMOMedia

