BMO Financial Group Proxy Circular Now Available

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today

announced that it has filed its 2021 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

and Management Proxy Circular with applicable securities regulators.



BMO's Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Wednesday, April

7, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT. The Management Proxy Circular contains key

information for shareholders on the meeting, including the items to be voted on,

which are the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory

vote on the bank's approach to executive compensation, and one shareholder

proposal. A detailed description of these items is contained in the circular.







shareholders. The circular can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meeting

website at

www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting (https:

//c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h=3634832585&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%

2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting&a=www.bmo

.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting) ;

on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada at

www.envisionreports.com/BMO2021 (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h

=187037231&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.envisionreports.com%2FBMO2021&a=www.envisionreport

s.com%2FBMO2021) ; on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h=7

92258714&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2743080-1

%26h%3D3306104387%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sedar.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.sedar.co

m&a=www.sedar.com ; and on EDGAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-

1&h=1531136884&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D274

3080-1%26h%3D1754307029%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sec.gov%252F%26a%3Dwww.sec.

gov&a=www.sec.gov . Shareholders can request a paper copy free of charge as

described in the circular.



BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensure

their shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meeting

and ask questions through a live webcast or participate by teleconference.

Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-in

information on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularly

for updates.



About BMO Financial Group



Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified

financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.

With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverse

and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and

commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and

services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three

operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO

Capital Markets.



For News Media Inquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, paul.lehmann@bmo.com, (416)

867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor

Relations, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson,

Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834,

Internet: http://www.bmo.com , Twitter: @BMOMedia



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/4858520

OTS: BMO Financial Group





This year, BMO is using notice-and-access to deliver the circular to itsshareholders. The circular can be found online: on the BMO Annual Meetingwebsite atwww.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h=3634832585&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting&a=www.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Fannual-general-meeting) ;on the website of BMO's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada atwww.envisionreports.com/BMO2021 (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h=187037231&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.envisionreports.com%2FBMO2021&a=www.envisionreports.com%2FBMO2021) ; on SEDAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h=792258714&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2743080-1%26h%3D3306104387%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sedar.com%252F%26a%3Dwww.sedar.com&a=www.sedar.com ; and on EDGAR at https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3089582-1&h=1531136884&u=https%3A%2F%2Fc212.net%2Fc%2Flink%2F%3Ft%3D0%26l%3Den%26o%3D2743080-1%26h%3D1754307029%26u%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fwww.sec.gov%252F%26a%3Dwww.sec.gov&a=www.sec.gov . Shareholders can request a paper copy free of charge asdescribed in the circular.BMO encourages shareholders to vote by proxy as early as possible to ensuretheir shares are represented at the meeting. Shareholders can join the meetingand ask questions through a live webcast or participate by teleconference.Shareholders can access the webcast platform, related instructions and dial-ininformation on the Annual Meeting website. Please check the website regularlyfor updates.About BMO Financial GroupServing customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversifiedfinancial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America.With total assets of $973 billion as of January 31, 2021, and a team of diverseand highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal andcommercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products andservices to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through threeoperating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMOCapital Markets.For News Media Inquiries: Paul Lehmann, Toronto, paul.lehmann@bmo.com, (416)867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, InvestorRelations, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson,Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834,Internet: http://www.bmo.com , Twitter: @BMOMediaAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/56914/4858520OTS: BMO Financial Group