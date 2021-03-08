ArcelorMittal publishes its Annual Report 2020 on Form 20-F
8 March 2021, 21:15 CET
ArcelorMittal has filed its Annual Report 2020 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is now available at http://corporate.arcelormittal.com > Financial reports
ArcelorMittal will send a hard copy of the Form 20-F Annual Report for 2020, which includes the audited financial statements, to shareholders free of charge upon request.
