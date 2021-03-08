Swiss Bank Alternative, CrescoFin, Announces Liquidity Mining Program
Geneva (ots/PRNewswire) - The first regulated company with equity tokens listed
on DEXes is taking deeper strides into DeFi.
Following a successful listing of the wCRES token, CrescoFin is excited to
announce a new liquidity mining program in cooperation with GYSR, a platform
that allows projects to configure and deploy their own yield farm with just a
few clicks.
CrescoFin is a regulated Swiss bank alternative. The core offer is an insured,
interest-bearing product in fiat (cryptocurrencies to come) with higher rates
than customers can find at traditional financial institutions. CRES -
CrescoFin's equity token - is matched 1:1 with shares in the company, and these
tokens have full voting and dividend rights protected by Swiss law. The wrapped
version, wCRES, can be freely exchanged by anyone, just like a share certificate
traded on an exchange.
To incentivize liquidity provision of wCRES, CrescoFin is launching a Geyser on
9 March. The program will reward liquidity providers of the wCRES/ETH pair on
the Uniswap Decentralized Exchange with up to 25000 wCRES over 4 months.
In order to claim a portion of these rewards, users must first provide an
equivalent amount of wCRES and ETH to the wCRES pool on Uniswap. After receiving
a correspondent amount of wCRES-ETH LP tokens in return, the LP tokens need to
be staked on the GYSR platform.
The staking of Uni V2 LP tokens on the GYSR platform is not locked. Liquidity
providers can choose to leave the program whenever they want. But since the
rewards increase on a linear scale, liquidity providers that stay in for the
entirety of the liquidity mining program receive a bigger reward.
Derek Mayne, Managing Director and Co-Founder of CrescoFin, noted the importance
of liquidity mining incentives:
"Our community is our most valuable asset, so it's important to align incentives
between CrescoFin and its tokenholders. Through liquidity mining, we hope to
provide a vehicle for users to invest in the long-term value of the company and
at the same time reward financial commitments and participation."
Besides Uniswap, CrescoFin also has a presence on the DODO Exchange. Its
wCRES/USDT pool will benefit from a liquidity mining program as well, set to be
announced soon.
About CrescoFin
Founded in 2019, CrescoFin SA, incorporated and regulated in Geneva,
Switzerland, is a financial services company offering insured financial
instruments to institutional and private clients, harnessing blockchain
technology in accounts receivable financing. Funds are held in US Dollars, Swiss
Francs, and Euros. The company's digital equity tokens (wCRES) are listed on the
Uniswap and DODO decentralized exchanges.
Website (http://defi.crescofin.ch/) | Twitter (https://twitter.com/CrescoFinSA)
| LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/crescofin-defi) | YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn7k6OECkfEeya3T2aqbxoA)
Bloomberg: CREFIN | USD ISIN CH0558513484 | CHF ISIN CH0558513468 | EURO ISIN
CH0558513476
Notes to editor
- Fully compliant equity tokens:
https://medium.com/crescofin/creating-defi-equity-tokens-1ca82cbb7dba
- Company Manifesto:
https://medium.com/crescofin/replacing-banking-with-code-db196c27e010
- Liquidity Mining: https://medium.com/bollinger-investment-group/liquidity-mini
ng-a-user-centric-token-distribution-strategy-1d05c5174641
- GYSR platform: https://www.gysr.io/
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451771/CrescoFin_Logo_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451770/GYSR3.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153946/4858528
OTS: CrescoFin SA
