Swiss Bank Alternative, CrescoFin, Announces Liquidity Mining Program

To incentivize liquidity provision of wCRES, CrescoFin is launching a Geyser on9 March. The program will reward liquidity providers of the wCRES/ETH pair onthe Uniswap Decentralized Exchange with up to 25000 wCRES over 4 months.In order to claim a portion of these rewards, users must first provide anequivalent amount of wCRES and ETH to the wCRES pool on Uniswap. After receivinga correspondent amount of wCRES-ETH LP tokens in return, the LP tokens need tobe staked on the GYSR platform.The staking of Uni V2 LP tokens on the GYSR platform is not locked. Liquidityproviders can choose to leave the program whenever they want. But since therewards increase on a linear scale, liquidity providers that stay in for theentirety of the liquidity mining program receive a bigger reward.Derek Mayne, Managing Director and Co-Founder of CrescoFin, noted the importanceof liquidity mining incentives:"Our community is our most valuable asset, so it's important to align incentivesbetween CrescoFin and its tokenholders. Through liquidity mining, we hope toprovide a vehicle for users to invest in the long-term value of the company andat the same time reward financial commitments and participation."Besides Uniswap, CrescoFin also has a presence on the DODO Exchange. ItswCRES/USDT pool will benefit from a liquidity mining program as well, set to beannounced soon.About CrescoFinFounded in 2019, CrescoFin SA, incorporated and regulated in Geneva,Switzerland, is a financial services company offering insured financialinstruments to institutional and private clients, harnessing blockchaintechnology in accounts receivable financing. Funds are held in US Dollars, SwissFrancs, and Euros. The company's digital equity tokens (wCRES) are listed on theUniswap and DODO decentralized exchanges.Website (http://defi.crescofin.ch/) | Twitter (https://twitter.com/CrescoFinSA)| LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/crescofin-defi) | YouTube(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn7k6OECkfEeya3T2aqbxoA)Bloomberg: CREFIN | USD ISIN CH0558513484 | CHF ISIN CH0558513468 | EURO ISINCH0558513476Notes to editor- Fully compliant equity tokens:https://medium.com/crescofin/creating-defi-equity-tokens-1ca82cbb7dba- Company Manifesto:https://medium.com/crescofin/replacing-banking-with-code-db196c27e010- Liquidity Mining: https://medium.com/bollinger-investment-group/liquidity-mining-a-user-centric-token-distribution-strategy-1d05c5174641- GYSR platform: https://www.gysr.io/Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451771/CrescoFin_Logo_Logo.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1451770/GYSR3.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/153946/4858528OTS: CrescoFin SA