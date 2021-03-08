 

Illinois American Water to Upgrade Godfrey Wastewater System; Project includes Restoration to La Vista Creek Watershed

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 21:49  |  52   |   |   

Next week, Illinois American Water will begin upgrades to wastewater infrastructure in Godfrey. Approximately $750,000 will be invested to replace two sections of a 24-inch wastewater effluent main. Work will also be completed to protect the existing wastewater force main which runs from the La Vista lift station to the Godfrey wastewater treatment plant.

This infrastructure, located along La Vista Creek, will be reinforced, and protected from the natural shifting of the creek and potential creek bank erosion. According to Ric Cooper, senior design engineer, the project “will not only upgrade wastewater infrastructure but will also protect and enhance the La Vista Creek watershed.”

Cooper said, “Whenever possible, Illinois American Water incorporates green infrastructure and practices into our operations and capital investments. The La Vista Creek project focuses on protecting the environment and enhancing the beauty of La Vista Creek, La Vista Trail and the Village of Godfrey, while supporting reliable service.”

Illinois American Water is partnering on necessary easements for the project with the Village of Godfrey, Great Rivers Land Preservation Association and Oblate Real Estate Trust. The project includes:

  • Installation of natural limestone in areas along the creek bank which are prone to erosion.
  • Installation of rip-rap, which is similar to large stones and rock, to further decrease erosion and create a streamlined transition to the natural limestone.
  • Natural rock grade controls which dissipate energy and deflect stream flow back to the center of the channel to follow its natural course.
  • Installation of Newbury riffles to help naturalize stream flow and prevent erosion of the La Vista Creek channel bed.
  • Planting of native grasses and plants to restore the creek bank and beautify the area.

Illinois American Water has provided water service to the River Bend area for over 145 years and wastewater service to Godfrey since acquiring the system in November 2019. This project is part of the commitment made by the company to upgrade and protect local wastewater system infrastructure.

Cooper said, “Illinois American Water develops 5-year and 10-year capital plans to upgrade infrastructure and decrease environmental impact. This approach supports reliable service as well as community development.”

The project requires a partial closure of La Vista Trail. The closure will start at the Route 100 access. A portion of the trail will be accessible from the La Vista Trail parking lot on Route 3.

Illinois American Water contracted with M3 Engineering, a certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) firm, to design the environmentally-friendly project. Plocher Construction will complete the construction. Weather permitting, the project should be completed this summer with native plantings in spring of 2022.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Illinois American Water to Upgrade Godfrey Wastewater System; Project includes Restoration to La Vista Creek Watershed Next week, Illinois American Water will begin upgrades to wastewater infrastructure in Godfrey. Approximately $750,000 will be invested to replace two sections of a 24-inch wastewater effluent main. Work will also be completed to protect the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 million in Webster Groves Pipe Replacement Project along Big Bend Blvd.
06.03.21
Stop & Go: PORTFOLIO-UPDATE | Kursziele, Stops, Limits und die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Watchlist
04.03.21
American Water and the American Water Charitable Foundation Provide $35,000 in Disaster Relief to Military Families in Texas
02.03.21
New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning
02.03.21
Missouri American Water Invests $2.2 million to Replace Aging Pipes in Creve Coeur
25.02.21
Settlement Unanimously Approved in Pennsylvania American Water Rate Request
25.02.21
New Jersey American Water Gives Over $1.5 Million Back to its Communities in 2020
25.02.21
American Water Earns 2021 Military Friendly Gold Employer, Spouse Employer and Supplier Diversity Designations
24.02.21
American Water Reports 2020 Results
23.02.21
American Water Named One of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies