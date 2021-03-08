Ipsidy Announces Results for Year Ended December 31, 2020

2020 was a year of change, globally. The stay-at-home mandates induced by the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital transformation efforts across a broad range of market sectors, with even the most reluctant consumers embracing online grocery shopping, mobile-banking, and virtual tele-medicine appointments. Unfortunately, this convenience often opposes stronger identity assurance – the easier it is to open or access an account online, the less safeguards there may be to prevent identity fraud and malicious account takeover.

LONG BEACH, N.Y., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB:IDTY] which operates an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere, today announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

To respond quickly to these demands, Ipsidy in 2020 enhanced and simplified our identity verification and authentication solutions with the launch of our web browser applications. We also pivoted our sales and distribution strategy to build relationships with global technology partners, who have integrated Ipsidy’s identity solutions into their platforms and service offerings in order to meet clients’ demands for solutions that counter identity fraud.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $5.2 million, was $1.2 million or 19% less than the Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, due to lower overall cash expenses.



Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $2.1 million compared to $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The results in 2020 reflect the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $11.3 million compared to a net loss of $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the Company recorded $3.1 million of special items in 2020 compared to $1.7 million in 2019.



Basic and fully diluted net loss per share for both years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was $0.02 cents.



Secured approximately $8.5 million of additional funding from existing and new investors during the year, through the issuance of common stock, warrants, notes payable and convertible debt.

Refer to Table 1 for reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure).

“In 2020, we strengthened our management team, reduced our expenses, and quickly adapted to work-from-home restrictions imposed in response to the pandemic,” said Phillip Kumnick, Chairman & CEO of Ipsidy. “We also saw increasing demand for our biometric identity services, as organizations accelerated efforts to deliver services online, while avoiding the increased risk of identity fraud. We expanded our global partner network and integrated with major companies having operations and customers in the United States, South America, The Middle East, Africa, and India. We launched services with customers both domestically and internationally and look forward to further implementations in 2021.”

Building The Ipsidy Partner Network

During the year 2020 and into 2021, Ipsidy successfully expanded its Partner Network to include alliances with technology providers in the United States, South America, The Middle East, Africa, and India. Complementary technologies offered by our partners who have integrated Ipsidy’s identity solutions include banking software and fintech, identity verification using voice recognition, video chat services, telecom and digital transformation integration services and solutions.



The following highlights some of our key accomplishments during the year as we expanded the Ipsidy Partner Network.

Launched a strategic partnership with LoginID Inc . to offer new tools in the fight against fraud in online activities. By integrating Ipsidy’s biometric identity verification platform with the LoginID FIDO as a Service platform, both companies now offer seamless FIDO2 authentication and login services. Building on this agreement, we are rolling out AuthentifID TM , our FIDO compliant strong authentication service that eliminates the user frustration, enterprise costs and security risks of passwords. Unlike other passwordless offerings, AuthentifID leverages Ipsidy’s seamless biometric identity verification service to scan an identity document and take a selfie, to establish a digital chain of trust during device registration between biometrically verified individuals, their accounts, and their devices.





. to offer new tools in the fight against fraud in online activities. By integrating Ipsidy’s biometric identity verification platform with the LoginID FIDO as a Service platform, both companies now offer seamless FIDO2 authentication and login services. Building on this agreement, we are rolling out our FIDO compliant strong authentication service that eliminates the user frustration, enterprise costs and security risks of passwords. Unlike other passwordless offerings, AuthentifID leverages Ipsidy’s seamless biometric identity verification service to scan an identity document and take a selfie, to establish a digital chain of trust during device registration between biometrically verified individuals, their accounts, and their devices. Pursuant to our membership in the Temenos Marketplace, we signed an agreement with an international bank based in the Latin America/Caribbean region, undergoing a digital transformation to support its customers from around the world. As part of the implementation, Proof T M , Ipsidy’s biometric identity verification for remote, digital onboarding, Verified , our biometric multi-factor authentication solution, and AuthentifID TM , are being integrated to the Temenos banking platform, to support this and other Temenos customers.





, Ipsidy’s biometric identity verification for remote, digital onboarding, , our biometric multi-factor authentication solution, and AuthentifID , are being integrated to the Temenos banking platform, to support this and other Temenos customers. A leading provider of identification authentication and age verification technology for North America, integrated Ipsidy’s IDaaS platform and mobile biometric identity verification into its own services, and launched with multiple U.S. financial services and lending companies.





Entered into an agreement with IECISA , now Inetum, which provides information technology services in 11 European countries and the Latin America/Caribbean region. Inetum has integrated Ipsidy’s Proof into its digital onboarding solution used by financial services organizations, with initial launches planned in Mexico and Peru.





now Inetum, which provides information technology services in 11 European countries and the Latin America/Caribbean region. Inetum has integrated Ipsidy’s Proof into its digital onboarding solution used by financial services organizations, with initial launches planned in Mexico and Peru. Entered into agreements with ATOS Origin FZ LLC (a part of the ATOS Middle East, Turkey & Africa region), a global leader in digital transformation, as well as another leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, based in India and serving clients across six continents. These partners are offering our identity verification and authentication services to build trust in today’s online, digital world across these international markets in the telecom, media, utilities, and financial services sectors.





A US-based application services provider integrated Ipsidy’s Proof within their health passport solution. The service allows customers to remotely verify their identity prior to accessing and storing their health information. The company is offering their application to sports facilities, entertainment venues, airlines, and travel companies.

COVID-19

We continue to carefully watch developments related to COVID-19. The extent to which COVID-19 will impact our customers, business, results and financial condition will depend on current and future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted at this time. We appreciate the support of our employees, partners, and customers in these difficult times.

Additional Information

Additional analysis of the Company’s performance can be found in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed at www.sec.gov and posted on the Company’s investor relations website.

Shareholders are invited to join us at our 2020 Annual Meeting on March 22, 2021, full details of which are in the Proxy Materials previously circulated and available on our Investor Relations website . Attendees will hear further discussion of these results and will have the opportunity to ask questions of management.

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) ( www.ipsidy.com ), Ipsidy is Digital Identity. Our mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own, but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za ; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com .

Table 1

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net loss $ (11,298,558 ) $ (10,500,358 ) Add Back: Interest expense - net 969,396 375,598 Debt extinguishment 985,842 - Warrant exercise inducement expense 366,795 - Other income, net (69,563 ) (23,920 ) Severance cost 426,175 - Depreciation and amortization 1,250,542 790,367 Taxes 36,323 62,931 Impairment loss 1,333,566 1,671,804 Stock compensation 823,564 1,246,019 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ (5,175,918 ) $ (6,377,559 )







IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 3,765,277 $ 567,081 Accounts receivable, net 72,986 125,859 Current portion of net investment in direct financing lease 72,682 65,333 Inventory, net 254,951 173,575 Other current assets 237,769 753,505 Total current assets 4,403,665 1,685,353 Property and equipment, net 97,829 161,820 Other assets 240,223 383,066 Intangible assets, net 4,527,476 5,593,612 Goodwill 4,183,232 5,218,861 Net investment in direct financing lease, net of current portion 422,021 494,703 Total assets $ 13,874,446 $ 13,537,415 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,665,132 $ 2,215,912 Notes payable, net of discounts, current portion 5,947 5,341 Capital lease obligation, current portion 39,232 34,816 Contract liabilities 237,690 425,276 Total current liabilities 2,948,001 2,681,345 Long-term liabilities: Notes payable, net of discounts and current portion 487,339 1,970,937 Convertible debt, net of discounts 5,800,976 428,000 Capital lease obligation, net of current portion 10,562 49,794 Other lease liabilities 47,809 131,568 Total liabilities 9,294,687 5,261,644 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 589,272,023

and 518,125,454 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 58,927 51,812 Additional paid in capital 102,594,341 94,982,167 Accumulated deficit (98,234,151 ) (86,935,593 ) Accumulated comprehensive income 160,642 177,385 Total stockholders’ equity 4,579,759 8,275,771 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,874,446 $ 13,537,415







IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues: Products and services $ 2,083,829 $ 2,488,624 Lease income 56,815 63,421 Total revenues, net 2,140,644 2,552,045 Operating Expenses: Cost of sales 661,627 669,523 General and administrative 6,743,258 7,892,046 Research and development 1,161,416 1,614,054 Impairment loss 1,333,566 1,671,804 Depreciation and amortization 1,250,542 790,367 Total operating expenses 11,150,409 12,637,794 Loss from operations (9,009,765 ) (10,085,749 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest expense - net (969,396 ) (375,598 ) Debt extinguishment (985,842 ) - Warrant exercise inducement expense (366,795 ) - Other income, net 69,563 23,920 Other expense, net (2,252,470 ) (351,678 ) Loss before income taxes (11,262,235 ) (10,437,427 ) Income Taxes (36,323 ) (62,931 ) Net loss $ (11,298,558 ) $ (10,500,358 ) Net loss per share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 542,028,103 498,747,396







IPSIDY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS