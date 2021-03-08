

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.03.2021 / 21:59

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dirk Last name(s): Brüse

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Chief Brand Officer

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 187.60 EUR 30016.00 EUR 188.00 EUR 261320.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 187.9587 EUR 291336.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-03-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

