Castle Biosciences Launches DecisionDx-Melanoma Integrated Test Result Utilizing Artificial Intelligence to Predict Individualized Risk

DecisionDx-Melanoma now outputs an ITR. The ITR is calculated by an independently validated algorithm (i31-GEP), designed to provide a more precise and personalized prediction of sentinel lymph node (SLN) positivity in order to guide discussions and recommendations, within current risk-based guidelines, for the SLN biopsy (SLNB) surgical procedure. i31-GEP is an artificial intelligence-based neural network algorithm (independently validated in a cohort of 1,674 prospective, consecutively tested patients with T1-T4 cutaneous melanoma) that integrates the DecisionDx-Melanoma test result with the patient’s traditional clinicopathologic features.

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a skin cancer diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to improve cancer treatment decisions, today announced that DecisionDx-Melanoma, Castle’s prognostic gene expression profile test for cutaneous melanoma, now utilizes an Integrated Test Result (ITR), designed to provide a more precise risk prediction in patients with stage I, II or III melanoma. The Company plans to launch an app later in 2021 for dermatology clinicians, featuring an interactive algorithm using the 31-GEP test score and traditional clinicopathologic factors to predict risk.

“We have demonstrated our ability to bring high value, clinically actionable genomic tests to market,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We start by identifying dermatologic diseases with high unmet clinical need. We then use the gene expression profile of the patient’s tumor biology to provide clinicians and their patients with precise, personalized risk prediction, better informing management decisions to optimize health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

“We recognize the complexity of cancer and the necessity of diagnostics to utilize advanced approaches to provide actionable results, as exemplified in the use of artificial intelligence for our i31-GEP and updated integrated patient test result. Castle continues to evolve, as we advance our expertise in dermatologic diagnostics, in alignment with our commitment to inform treatment decisions and improve health outcomes along the patient care continuum.”

In addition to the likelihood of SLN positivity, the updated DecisionDx-Melanoma patient report includes predictions of 5-year outcomes of melanoma specific survival, distant metastasis free survival and recurrence free survival, updated with an expanded dataset, by DecisionDx-Melanoma class result: lowest risk (Class 1A), increased risk (Class 1B/2A) or highest risk (Class 2B). This personalized risk information supports clinicians and their patients in making cancer management decisions, such as intensity of surveillance and follow-up frequency.