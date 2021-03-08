 

Rimini Street, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it has commenced an offering of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. In connection with the offering, certain selling stockholders of Rimini Street intend to grant the underwriters an option for 30 days to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares of common stock sold in the offering.

Craig-Hallum Capital Group is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Rimini Street intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, potential financing transactions that reduce cost of capital, working capital and other business purposes.

This offering is being made pursuant to shelf registration statements on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228322) and on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228320) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective on November 21, 2018. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of each registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or when available, may be obtained by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI) is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

