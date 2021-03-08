 

Aspen Technology Appoints Karen Golz to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 22:05  |  22   |   |   

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, has appointed Karen Golz to its Board of Directors.

Golz is a retired partner of Ernst & Young (EY), a public accounting firm, where she held various senior leadership positions during her 40-year tenure at the firm, including most recently, Global Vice Chair, Japan (2016-2017). In addition to accounting, financial reporting and audit expertise, Golz brings considerable experience in international and regulatory matters. As Global Vice Chair of Professional Practice (2010-2016), Golz oversaw accounting, auditing, regulatory, tools and methodologies and supported innovation within EY’s Global Assurance practice. Prior to that, Golz held the Americas and Global Vice-Chair of Professional Ethics/Independence.

“I am delighted to welcome Karen Golz to our Board of Directors,” commented Antonio Pietri, President and CEO of Aspen Technology. “Karen brings a wealth of experience, credibility and trust to our Board and will help to guide AspenTech through the next period of innovation, growth and transformation.”

“Aspen Technology has an exciting vision for the future and innovative technology to help its customers achieve their goals for operational excellence and sustainability. I look forward to joining the impressive team at AspenTech and supporting its ambitions for long-term value creation,” said Karen Golz.

Karen Golz is a board and audit committee member of Analog Devices, Inc. and Osteon Holdings/Exactech, a private company. She is senior advisor to The Boston Consulting Group’s Audit and Risk Committee. She is a National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Board Leadership Fellow and she sits on the Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois Foundation. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accountancy, summa cum laude, from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign and is a certified public accountant.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology (AspenTech) is a global leader in asset optimization software. Its solutions address complex, industrial environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. AspenTech uniquely combines decades of process modelling expertise with artificial intelligence. Its purpose-built software platform automates knowledge work and builds sustainable competitive advantage by delivering high returns over the entire asset lifecycle. As a result, companies in capital-intensive industries can maximize uptime and push the limits of performance, running their assets safer, greener, longer and faster. Visit AspenTech.com to find out more.

2021 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aspen Technology Appoints Karen Golz to its Board of Directors Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, has appointed Karen Golz to its Board of Directors. Golz is a retired partner of Ernst & Young (EY), a public accounting firm, where she held various senior …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Aspen Technology to Present at the Berenberg Design Conference
02.03.21
 Aspen Technology Appoints Chantelle Breithaupt as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
01.03.21
Vinythai Public Company Limited Selects Aspen Technology Software to Accelerate Digital Transformation, Reduce Failure and Improve Reliability
17.02.21
Aspen Technology to Present at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit