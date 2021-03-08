 

Wish Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 22:07  |  75   |   |   

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“As a newly public company, we are pleased with Wish’s performance in a year marked with unprecedented global challenges,” said Wish Founder and CEO Peter Szulczewski. “Strong demand for our Marketplace and Logistics services drove total Q4 revenue growth of 38% year over year.

“Our efforts to improve buyer monetization and engage with high lifetime value customers drove strong year over year and sequential growth in Core Marketplace Revenue per Active Buyer. As we worked to improve the Wish customer experience, merchants rapidly adopted our proprietary logistics platform and we significantly reduced average time to door worldwide. We’re also building up our network of local brick-and-mortar Wish Local partners, which now includes more than 50,000 stores across 40 countries, providing us with in-market warehousing and a more cost-effective 'buy online, pick up in store' option for customers.

“The opportunity in mobile ecommerce is massive. Wish is uniquely positioned to address the needs of an underserved group of billions of value-conscious consumers. We will continue to invest in building an affordable world-class ecommerce platform, while striving to drive strong revenue growth and margin expansion over time. Our priorities for 2021 include driving efficient customer acquisition and monetization, optimizing our logistics infrastructure, scaling Wish Local, adding new product categories, and opening up our platform to make our services available to non-Wish merchants,” concluded Szulczewski.

Additional earnings materials, including management’s prepared remarks for the conference call, can be found in the Quarterly Results section of Wish’s investor relations website at: https://ir.wish.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

The following tables include unaudited GAAP and non-GAAP financial highlights for the periods presented:

Revenue:

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

% Growth

 

December 31,

% Growth

 

 

2020

2019

YoY

 

2020

2019

YoY

 

Revenue

$

794

$

576

38

%

$

2,541

$

1,901

34

%

Core Marketplace

$

527

$

424

24

%

$

1,827

$

1,473

24

%

ProductBoost

$

62

$

82

(24)

%

$

200

$

291

(31)

%

Marketplace Revenue

$

589

$

506

16

%

$

2,027

$

1,764

15

%

Logistics Revenue

$

205

$

70

193

%

$

514

$

137

275

%

Other Financial Data:

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net loss

$

(569)

$

(124)

$

(745)

$

(129)

% of Revenue

 

(72)%

 

(22)%

 

(29)%

 

(7)%

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

(118)

$

(116)

$

(217)

$

(127)

% of Revenue

 

(15)%

 

(20)%

 

(9)%

 

(7)%

GAAP EPS

$

(3.04)

 

(1.20)

$

(5.87)

$

(1.31)

Net cash used in operating activities

$

(24)

$

(16)

$

--

$

(60)

Free cash flow*

$

(25)

$

(21)

$

(2)

$

(71)

* Indicates non-GAAP metric. See below for more information regarding our presentation of non-GAAP metrics in the section titled: “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Highlights:

  • Q4 Core Marketplace Revenue per Active Buyer increased 66% YoY and 25% sequentially from Q3.
  • Wish Local, which finished its first full year since launching in late 2019, accounted for more than 6% of total orders in Q4.
  • Grew the number of U.S. merchants in our network by 435% YoY.
  • Launched logistics-as-a-service pilot for non-Wish merchants.
  • Onboarded new brands as merchants, including Mizuno, Rue La La and TracFone Wireless.
  • Launched several new products and features, including a daily sweepstakes, translation of product info to more than 40 languages, improved time to delivery estimates, and live chat support.
  • Ended 2020 with a solid cash position of $2 billion cash and cash equivalents and free cash flow of nearly breakeven.
  • For the full year 2020, Monthly Active Users (MAUs) increased 19% YoY to more than 107 million.
  • MAUs declined 10% YoY during Q4 to 104 million, primarily in some emerging markets outside of Europe and North America where Wish temporarily de-emphasized advertising and customer acquisition as the company worked through logistics challenges it faced earlier in the year.
  • Completed Wish’s initial public offering (IPO) of 46 million shares in December, raising approximately $1.1 billion in gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, as well as other offering expenses.

Outlook - First Quarter 2021

We expect the following financial results for the period presented below (in millions, unaudited):

 

Three Months Ending
March 31, 2021

Revenue

$735

to

$750

% Growth YoY

67%

to

70%

Adjusted EBITDA*

($85)

to

($80)

% of Revenue

(12)%

to

(11)%

* Wish has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted GAAP net income (loss) for total Adjusted EBITDA or to forecasted GAAP income (loss) before income taxes for segment Adjusted EBITDA within this earnings release because the company is unable, without making unreasonable efforts, to calculate certain reconciling items with confidence. These items include, but are not limited to: income taxes which are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in the market price of the company's stock.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Wish will host a live conference call to discuss the results today at 2:00 pm PT / 5 p.m. ET. Management’s prepared remarks and slides for the conference call will be posted to the Quarterly Results section of Wish’s investor relations website at: https://ir.wish.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

A link to the live webcast and recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of Wish’s website. The live call may also be accessed via phone at (833) 664-1138 toll-free domestically and at (470) 414-9349 internationally. Please reference conference ID: 5794754.

About Wish

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wish is one of the largest and fastest growing global ecommerce platforms, connecting more than 100 million monthly active users in over 100 countries to over 550,000 merchants around the world. Wish combines technology and data science capabilities and an innovative discovery-based mobile shopping experience to create a highly-visual, entertaining, and personalized shopping experience for its users. For more information about the company or to download the Wish mobile app, visit www.wish.com or follow @Wish on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or @WishShopping on Twitter and YouTube.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net income (loss) before interest and other income (expense), net (which includes foreign exchange gain or loss, and gain or loss on one time transactions recognized), income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and remeasurement of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability, and to add back certain recurring other items. Additionally, in this news release, we provide Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. The reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP results of operations is provided below. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with GAAP and other operating performance measures as part of its overall assessment of the company’s performance for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net loss attributable to common stockholders, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

We also provide Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. The reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP is provided below. Wish believes that Free Cash Flow provides investors with additional useful information to measure operating liquidity because it reflects the amount of cash generated by the company’s operations after the purchases of property and equipment. Free Cash Flow should not be considered as an alternative financial measure to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our Q1 outlook, recovery of ProductBoost revenue, improving customer service, reducing delivery times and growth opportunities. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: if our efforts to improve our logistics programs to enable faster and more reliable delivery are not successful, we may not be able to improve the customer experience on our platform; if our efforts to build out and grow our Wish Local program in a cost-effective manner are not successful, we may not be able to develop a network of local brick-and-mortar Wish Local partners; our efforts to acquire, retain, and engage users may not be successful or may be more costly than we expect, which could prevent us from maintaining or increasing our revenue; if we are unable to promote, maintain, and protect our brand and reputation and offer a compelling user experience, our ability to attract new users and engage with our existing base of users will be impaired; if we lose the services of Peter Szulczewski, our founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairperson, or other members of our senior management team, we may not be able to execute our business strategy; we rely on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store to offer and promote our app and if we are unable to maintain a good relationship with such platform providers, if their terms and conditions change to our detriment, if we violate, or if a platform provider believes that we have violated, the terms and conditions of its platform, our business will suffer; our brand, reputation, and business may be harmed if our merchants use unethical or illegal business practices, including the sale of counterfeit or fraudulent products or if our policies and practices with respect to such sales are perceived or found to be inadequate, and we may be impacted by the unlawful activity of merchants on our platform; we face intense competition, the market in which we operate is rapidly evolving and if we do not compete effectively, our results of operations and financial condition could be harmed; the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely affect our business and results of operations, including without limitation the recovery of ProductBoost revenue; economic tension between the United States and China, or between other countries, may intensify and the United States, China, or other countries may adopt drastic measures in the future that impact our business; and any significant disruption in service on our platform or in our computer systems, some of which are currently hosted by third-party providers, could damage our reputation and result in a loss of users, which would harm our business and results of operations. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect Wish’s results is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its final prospectus filed with the SEC on December 17, 2020, and future reports that Wish may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Any forward-looking statement made by Wish in this press release speaks only as of the day on which Wish makes it. Wish assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

The unaudited financial results set forth in this press release are estimates based on information currently available to us. While we believe these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that we ultimately report in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these estimates prior to filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

A Note About Metrics

The numbers for some of our metrics, including MAUs, are calculated and tracked with internal tools, which are not independently verified by any third party. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of our overall business. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user or merchant base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measurement as the methodologies used require significant judgment and may be susceptible to algorithm or other technical errors. In addition, we regularly review and adjust our processes for calculating metrics to improve their accuracy, and our estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

ContextLogic Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

As of December 31,

 

2020

2019

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,965

$

744

 

Marketable securities

 

164

 

300

 

Funds receivable

 

83

 

95

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

102

 

95

 

Total current assets

 

2,314

 

1,234

 

Property and equipment, net

 

25

 

34

 

Right-of-use assets

 

43

 

41

 

Marketable securities

 

4

 

34

 

Other assets

 

11

 

23

 

Total assets

$

2,397

$

1,366

 

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

434

$

171

 

Merchants payable

 

454

 

620

 

Refunds liability

 

77

 

97

 

Accrued liabilities

 

367

 

212

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,332

 

1,100

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

 

 

127

 

Lease liabilities, non-current

 

38

 

42

 

Total liabilities

 

1,370

 

1,269

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

1,536

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

1,027

 

(1,439

)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

$

2,397

$

1,366

 

ContextLogic Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in millions, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

794

 

$

576

 

$

2,541

 

$

1,901

 

Cost of revenue(1)

 

342

 

188

 

 

947

 

 

443

 

Gross profit

 

452

 

388

 

 

1,594

 

 

1,458

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

583

 

468

 

 

1,708

 

 

1,463

 

Product development(1)

 

150

 

22

 

 

222

 

 

74

 

General and administrative(1)

 

230

 

18

 

 

295

 

 

65

 

Total operating expenses

 

963

 

508

 

 

2,225

 

 

1,602

 

Loss from operations

 

(511

)

(120

)

 

(631

)

 

(144

)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income (expense), net

 

(2

)

3

 

 

(2

)

 

19

 

Remeasurement of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

 

(55

)

(6

)

 

(110

)

 

(3

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

 

(568

)

(123

)

 

(743

)

 

(128

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

Net loss

 

(569

)

(124

)

 

(745

)

 

(129

)

Deemed dividend to redeemable convertible preferred stockholders

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(569

)

$

(124

)

$

(745

)

$

(136

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(3.04

)

$

(1.20

)

$

(5.87

)

$

(1.31

)

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

187

 

104

 

 

127

 

 

104

 

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Cost of revenue

$

35

 

$

 

$

35

 

$

 

Sales and marketing

23

 

 

23

 

 

Product development

118

 

 

118

 

 

General and administrative

205

 

 

214

 

2

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

381

 

$

 

$

390

 

$

2

 

ContextLogic Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months
Ended

Year Ended

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(569

)

$

(124

)

$

(745

)

$

(129

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

12

 

 

10

 

Noncash lease expense

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

10

 

 

9

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

381

 

 

 

 

390

 

 

2

 

Remeasurement of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

 

55

 

 

6

 

 

110

 

 

3

 

Other

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

(2

)

 

(3

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Funds receivable

 

(16

)

 

9

 

 

12

 

 

(2

)

Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets

 

(16

)

 

(37

)

 

(2

)

 

(65

)

Accounts payable

 

137

 

 

(22

)

 

263

 

 

40

 

Merchants payable

 

(33

)

 

70

 

 

(166

)

 

(33

)

Accrued and refund liabilities

 

30

 

 

71

 

 

115

 

 

94

 

Lease liabilities

 

(3

)

 

(3

)

 

(10

)

 

(10

)

Other current and noncurrent liabilities

 

5

 

 

9

 

 

13

 

 

24

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(24

)

 

(16

)

 

 

 

(60

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(1

)

 

(5

)

 

(2

)

 

(11

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(41

)

 

(128

)

 

(266

)

 

(485

)

Sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

53

 

Maturities of marketable securities

 

130

 

 

116

 

 

433

 

 

403

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

88

 

 

(17

)

 

165

 

 

(40

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions

 

1,052

 

 

 

 

1,052

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

160

 

Payments to repurchase common and redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

(28

)

Payment of deferred offering costs and other financing activities

 

(5

)

 

 

 

(5

)

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

1,047

 

 

 

 

1,046

 

 

132

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

1,111

 

 

(33

)

 

1,211

 

 

32

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

854

 

 

787

 

 

754

 

 

722

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

1,965

 

 

$

754

 

 

$

1,965

 

 

$

754

 

ContextLogic Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months
Ended

Year Ended

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

2020

2019

2020

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

$

794

 

$

576

 

$

2,541

 

$

1,901

 

Net loss

 

(569

)

 

(124

)

 

(745

)

 

(129

)

Net loss as a percentage of revenue

 

(72

)%

 

(22

)%

 

(29

)%

 

(7

)%

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other expense (income), net

 

2

 

 

(3

)

 

2

 

 

(19

)

Provision for income taxes

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

12

 

 

10

 

Stock-based compensation expense(1)

 

381

 

 

 

 

390

 

 

2

 

Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense

 

8

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

Remeasurement of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability

 

55

 

 

6

 

 

110

 

 

3

 

Recurring other items

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(118

)

$

(116

)

$

(217

)

$

(127

)

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

(15

)%

 

(20

)%

 

(9

)%

 

(7

)%

(1) Prior to our IPO, the company granted restricted stock units (“RSUs”) that contain both service and liquidity vesting conditions to our executives and employees. Vesting of these RSUs is subject to continuous service with the company and satisfaction of a liquidity condition. The liquidity condition was satisfied upon the completion of the company’s IPO in December 2020. As a result, it recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 a cumulative stock-based compensation expense of approximately $379 million related to these RSUs for which both the service and liquidity vesting conditions were achieved as of December 31, 2020.

ContextLogic Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Used In Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(in millions)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash used in operating activities

 

$

(24

)

 

$

(16

)

 

$

 

 

$

(60

)

Less:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

1

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

11

 

Free Cash Flow

 

$

(25

)

 

$

(21

)

 

$

(2

)

 

$

(71

)

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wish Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”), one of the world’s largest and fastest growing mobile ecommerce platforms, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. “As a newly public company, we are pleased …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Wish to Attend Deutsche Bank’s 29th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
23.02.21
Wish to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 8
08.02.21
Wish Announces Partnership With Black Girls CODE

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
24
ContextLogic (Wish)