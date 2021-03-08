Waitr Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (“Waitr” or the “Company”), a leader in on-demand ordering and delivery, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $46.8 million, compared to $43.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $204.3 million, compared to $191.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $21.6 million, or a loss of $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $15.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $291.3 million, or a loss of $4.00 per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $307.1 million. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 included goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges totaling $191.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $9.9 million, compared to a loss of $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $24.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $43.4 million, compared to a loss of $54.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2019, an increase of $98.2 million or 179%.

“Our financial results for 2020 reflect the implementation of a myriad of strategic initiatives focused on operating and growing a profitable business, with eleven straight months of consistent profitability and positive operating cash flow. We have a dedicated, hard-working group of team members, a diversified selection of restaurant partners and an independent contractor driver base, all working together to provide our diners with quality service,” said Carl Grimstad, Chairman and CEO of Waitr.

“We continue to work with our restaurant partners, helping them navigate through these challenging times as the pandemic continues to impact their operations. Our commitment to our restaurant partners, diners and the communities in which we operate is unwavering. We have provided numerous job and independent contractor driver opportunities in many of the markets we serve. In addition to the impacts from the ongoing pandemic, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and in early 2021, adverse weather conditions impacted certain of the markets we operate in. Overcoming the challenges presented by these unprecedented weather events has been a top priority,” continued Grimstad.

“In 2021, we look to build on our success from 2020 by focusing on profitable growth, both through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to bolster our delivery footprint and expansion into new verticals,” concluded Grimstad.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is included in the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure/Adjusted EBITDA” table below.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Key Business Metrics

Average Daily Orders were 34,628 and 39,071 for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020, respectively.

Active Diners as of December 31, 2020 were approximately 2 million.

Liquidity Update

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash on hand of $84.7 million and as of January 31, 2021, cash on hand was $88.5 million. The Company had total long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2020 of $99.1 million, consisting of $49.4 million of term loans, $49.5 million of convertible notes and $0.2 million of promissory notes. The term loans and convertible notes mature in November 2023. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had outstanding short-term loans for insurance financing totaling $2.7 million.

The combination of the effects of implementing several strategic initiatives focused on improving revenue per order, cost per order, cash flow and profitability, along with proceeds from sales of common stock during the period from March 2020 through July 2020 pursuant to the Company’s at-the-market offering program, resulted in increased working capital and liquidity from December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 financial results today at 5 p.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.waitrapp.com. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003, or for international callers (201) 493-6725. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13717127. The replay will be available until Monday, March 15, 2021.

About Waitr Holdings Inc.

Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as defined by the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s financial results, implementation of strategic initiatives and future performance of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect Waitr’s current expectations and projections about future events, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business and operations, and those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Waitr’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Waitr’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is set forth in Waitr’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and should be read in conjunction with these financial results. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Waitr’s filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect Waitr’s good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Waitr disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Waitr (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUE $ 46,845 $ 43,100 $ 204,328 $ 191,675 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operations and support 24,919 34,589 109,240 147,759 Sales and marketing 3,388 10,755 12,242 52,370 Research and development 805 1,709 4,262 7,718 General and administrative 10,730 12,747 42,982 56,862 Depreciation and amortization 2,135 1,983 8,377 15,774 Goodwill impairment — — — 119,212 Intangible and other asset impairments 1 316 30 73,251 Loss on disposal of assets 5 10 20 36 TOTAL COSTS AND EXPENSES 41,983 62,109 177,153 472,982 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 4,862 (19,009 ) 27,175 (281,307 ) OTHER EXPENSES (INCOME) AND LOSSES (GAINS), NET Interest expense 1,937 2,838 9,458 9,408 Interest income (7 ) (160 ) (102 ) (1,037 ) Other expense 221 (107 ) 1,861 1,547 NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,711 (21,580 ) 15,958 (291,225 ) Income tax expense 70 21 122 81 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,641 $ (21,601 ) $ 15,836 $ (291,306 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.02 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.16 $ (4.00 ) Diluted $ 0.02 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.15 $ (4.00 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 110,996,943 76,357,305 98,095,081 72,404,020 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 125,018,776 76,357,305 108,175,022 72,404,020

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 84,706 $ 29,317 Accounts receivable, net 2,954 3,272 Capitalized contract costs, current 737 199 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,657 8,329 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 95,054 41,117 Property and equipment, net 3,503 4,072 Capitalized contract costs, noncurrent 2,429 772 Goodwill 106,734 106,734 Intangible assets, net 23,924 25,761 Other noncurrent assets 588 517 TOTAL ASSETS $ 232,232 $ 178,973 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 4,382 $ 4,384 Restaurant food liability 4,301 5,612 Accrued payroll 4,851 5,285 Short-term loans for insurance financing 2,726 3,612 Deferred revenue, current 141 414 Income tax payable 122 51 Other current liabilities 13,781 13,293 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 30,304 32,651 Long-term debt 94,372 123,244 Accrued medical contingency 16,987 17,203 Accrued workers’ compensation liability — 102 Deferred revenue, noncurrent — 45 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,473 325 TOTAL LIABILITIES 144,136 173,570 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $0.0001 par value 11 8 Additional paid in capital 451,991 385,137 Accumulated deficit (363,906 ) (379,742 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 88,096 5,403 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 232,232 $ 178,973

WAITR HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, ​ 2020 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 15,836 $ (291,306 ) $ (51,816 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Non-cash interest expense 5,925 5,674 1,206 Non-cash advertising expense — 397 603 Stock-based compensation 5,166 7,238 12,939 Equity issued in exchange for services — 120 120 Loss on disposal of assets 20 36 9 Depreciation and amortization 8,377 15,774 1,223 Goodwill impairment — 119,212 — Intangible and other asset impairments 30 73,251 — Amortization of capitalized contract costs 495 1,637 1,513 Write-off of notes receivable 388 — — Gain on derivatives — — (337 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — — (486 ) Other non-cash (income) expense (12 ) (68 ) 75 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 232 2,143 (1,563 ) Capitalized contract costs (2,690 ) (4,579 ) (2,785 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,355 (2,676 ) (3,789 ) Other noncurrent assets (142 ) — — Accounts payable (2 ) 1,604 1,580 Restaurant food liability (1,311 ) 4,475 170 Deferred revenue (318 ) (4,210 ) 2,312 Income tax payable 71 26 (427 ) Accrued payroll (434 ) 1,104 2,105 Accrued medical contingency (216 ) (680 ) 17,883 Accrued workers’ compensation liability (102 ) (161 ) (988 ) Other current liabilities 3,630 (2,617 ) 4,481 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,147 129 130 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 38,445 (73,477 ) (15,842 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,555 ) (1,636 ) (3,750 ) Internally developed software (3,982 ) (1,805 ) — Acquisition of Bite Squad, net of cash acquired — (192,568 ) — Other acquisitions (628 ) (695 ) (11 ) Collections on notes receivable 21 94 — Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 19 34 — Net cash used in investing activities (6,125 ) (196,576 ) (3,761 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of stock 48,314 50,002 — Equity issuance costs (740 ) (4,179 ) — Payments on long-term loans (22,594 ) — — Borrowings under short-term loans for insurance financing 4,753 7,875 2,172 Payments on short-term loans for insurance financing (5,632 ) (4,931 ) (1,514 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 45 4 97 Taxes paid related to net settlement on stock-based compensation (1,077 ) (811 ) — Proceeds from Notes and Term Loans — 42,080 85,000 Debt issuance costs — — (3,050 ) Borrowings on line of credit — — 5,000 Payments on line of credit — — (5,000 ) Proceeds from convertible notes issuance — — 1,470 Repayment of Series 2017 and Series 2018 notes — — (3,207 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises — — 380 Cash received from Landcadia Holdings — — 215,331 Waitr shares redeemed for cash — (10 ) (71,683 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 23,069 90,030 224,996 Net change in cash 55,389 (180,023 ) 205,393 Cash, beginning of period 29,317 209,340 3,947 Cash, end of period $ 84,706 $ 29,317 $ 209,340 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for state income taxes $ 64 $ 74 $ 31 Cash paid during the period for interest 3,533 3,734 616 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of convertible notes to stock $ 12,026 $ — $ — Stock issued in connection with legal settlement 3,023 — — Accrued consideration for acquisitions 225 — — Equity consideration in acquisitions 100 868 142 Seller-financed payables related to other acquisitions — 868 — Stock issued as consideration in Bite Squad acquisition — 126,574 — Stock issued in connection with Additional Term Loans — 3,884 — Non-cash gain on debt extinguishment — 1,897 — Debt assumed in IndiePlate asset acquisition — — 60 Bifurcated embedded derivatives — — 87 Discount on convertible notes due to beneficial conversion feature — — 1,530 Warrants issued — — 1,612 Conversion of convertible notes to preferred stock — — 8,681

WAITR HOLDINGS INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA is not required by, nor presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, business combination related expenses, restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation expense, impairments of intangible assets and goodwill, and other expenses that do not reflect our core operations. We use this non-GAAP financial measure as a key performance measure because we believe it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions and restructuring, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets, the impact of stock-based compensation expense and other items that do not reflect our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 2,641 $ (21,601 ) $ 15,836 $ (291,306 ) Interest expense 1,937 2,838 9,458 9,408 Income taxes 70 21 122 81 Depreciation and amortization 2,135 1,983 8,377 15,774 Goodwill impairment — — — 119,212 Stock-based compensation 1,988 521 5,166 7,358 Intangible and other asset impairments 1 316 30 73,251 Business combination related expenditures — — — 6,956 Costs associated with reduction in force — 1,478 — 2,504 Restructuring expenses — — 850 — Accrued legal contingency — — 1,023 2,000 One-time legacy receivable adjustment 388 — 388 — Insurance adjustments related to employee-model workers compensation and auto insurance 776 — 776 — One-time insurance reserve adjustment — — 1,352 — ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 9,936 $ (14,444 ) $ 43,378 $ (54,762 )

