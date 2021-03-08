 

President & CEO of Central Valley Community Bank Announces Retirement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 22:00  |  50   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), a bank holding company headquartered in Fresno, California, and the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), joined James M. Ford, President & CEO, to announce his intention to retire in early spring 2022. Ford will continue in his current role and duties until a successor is named.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005821/en/

James M. Ford, President & CEO, Central Valley Community Bank and Bancorp (Photo: Business Wire)

James M. Ford, President & CEO, Central Valley Community Bank and Bancorp (Photo: Business Wire)

“Serving as Central Valley Community Bank’s third leader in our 41-year history has been a tremendous experience that I have valued each day since I began in 2014,” stated James M. Ford, President & CEO of Central Valley Community Bank and Bancorp. “I am honored to have shared the oversight of the Bank’s growth with a talented group of executives and teammates. They are a special group of bankers who will continue to excel into the future. I have no doubt the Bank is in good hands.”

Ford brought over 30 years of banking and overall financial leadership expertise to Central Valley Community Bank when he joined the Bank in 2014. Under his guidance, the Bank’s Greater Sacramento Region significantly expanded its footprint as well as grew business relationships organically and through two acquisitions. Additionally, assets nearly doubled to over $2 billion and tangible book value per share grew from $8.10 to $15.19 thus far during his tenure.

“For many years prior to joining Central Valley Community Bank I had admired their success. I am pleased to have had the opportunity to lead the team and Company over the past seven years to their next level of success, and I look forward to transitioning my successor,” stated Ford.

“We are proud that in our 41-year-old history our Company has been led by only three CEOs and honored that it has been led the past seven years by Jim’s tireless commitment to the Bank, our employees, our shareholders and the communities we serve. He is an accomplished leader and we wish him success in his retirement after the transition,” said Daniel J. Doyle, Chairman of the Board of Central Valley Community Bancorp and Bank.

The Board of Directors has established a search committee to review and implement its succession plan by evaluating internal and external candidates and potentially engaging the assistance of an executive recruitment firm.

About Central Valley Community Bank

Central Valley Community Bancorp trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the symbol CVCY. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates 20 full-service Banking Centers throughout California’s San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento Region. Additionally, the Bank maintains Commercial Real Estate, Agribusiness and SBA Lending Departments.

Members of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s and the Bank’s Board of Directors are: Daniel J. Doyle (Chairman), Daniel N. Cunningham (Vice Chairman), F. T. “Tommy” Elliott, IV, James M. Ford, Robert J. Flautt, Gary D. Gall, Steven D. McDonald, Louis C. McMurray, Andriana Majarian, Karen Musson, Dorothea D. Silva, and William S. Smittcamp. Sidney B. Cox is Director Emeritus.

More information about Central Valley Community Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bank can be found at www.cvcb.com. Also, visit Central Valley Community Bank on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

President & CEO of Central Valley Community Bank Announces Retirement The Board of Directors of Central Valley Community Bancorp (Company) (NASDAQ: CVCY), a bank holding company headquartered in Fresno, California, and the parent company of Central Valley Community Bank (Bank), joined James M. Ford, President & CEO, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer