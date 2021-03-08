Itron Announces $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes
Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) (the “Company”), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it intends to commence a private offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day the Notes are issued, an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.
The Company also announced by separate press release that it has commenced a registered public offering of $350 million of common stock of the Company (or up to $402.5 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares). Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares. The closing of the offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the closing of the offering of common stock (or vice versa).
The terms of the Notes, including the interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms, will be determined at the pricing of the offering.
In connection with the pricing of the Notes, the Company expects to enter into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “Hedge Counterparties”). The convertible note hedge transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset any cash payments it is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes, as the case may be, in the event that the market price of the common stock is greater than the strike price of the convertible note hedge transactions. The Company also expects to enter into privately negotiated warrant transactions with the Hedge Counterparties. The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect to the extent the market value per share of common stock exceeds the strike price of any warrant transactions, unless the Company elects, subject to certain conditions set forth in the related warrant confirmations, to settle the warrant transactions in cash. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes, the Company may enter into additional convertible note hedge transactions and additional warrant transactions with the Hedge Counterparties.
