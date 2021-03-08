Itron Announces $400 Million Convertible Senior Notes

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) (the “Company”), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it intends to commence a private offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $400 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Company intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first day the Notes are issued, an additional $60 million aggregate principal amount of Notes.

The Company also announced by separate press release that it has commenced a registered public offering of $350 million of common stock of the Company (or up to $402.5 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares). Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares. The closing of the offering of the Notes is not contingent upon the closing of the offering of common stock (or vice versa).