Vocera to Offer $200.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that it proposes to offer $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”), subject to market conditions and other factors. The notes are to be offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Vocera also intends to grant to the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

Vocera expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering of the notes to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below to manage potential dilution. In addition, Vocera expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering, together with shares of Vocera common stock, to repurchase a portion of its 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 notes”) as described below. Vocera intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include funding research and development, increasing working capital, acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses, products or technologies, and capital expenditures.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as initial purchasers of the notes.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, Vocera expects to enter into capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “capped call counterparties”). The capped call transactions will cover, subject to customary adjustments, the number of shares of Vocera common stock that will initially underlie the notes. The capped call transactions are expected to offset the potential dilution to holders of Vocera common stock as a result of any conversion of the notes, with such offset subject to a cap. If the initial purchasers of the notes exercise their option to purchase additional notes, Vocera expects to enter into additional capped call transactions with the capped call counterparties.