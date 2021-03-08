Heritage Global Inc. Announces Record 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

Heritage Global Chief Executive Officer Ross Dove commented, “We closed out 2020 with record fourth quarter results, reflected in net income of $6.3 million and substantially improved adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million. Our performance in the quarter, and for the full year, demonstrates the strength and resilience of our diverse business model, which performed well in a challenging economic environment as the pandemic continued to impact global markets.

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) (“Heritage Global,” “HGI” or “the Company”), an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“As we announced in January, we closed several large transactions at Heritage Global Partners during the fourth quarter, which significantly contributed to the strength of the quarter and enabled us to begin 2021 with significant momentum across our businesses. We are optimistic for our prospects as we have moved into 2021, and expect to see strong supply on the auction side of our business as the pandemic continues to drive the liquidation of industrial equipment and assets. Likewise, we anticipate increased demand for our financial asset services, as we expect to see an increase in the release of non-performing loans into the market this calendar year. Specifically, we are seeing more opportunities related to debt associated with the growing adoption of the ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ (BNPL) purchasing option among online consumers. In fact, we recently announced the successful sale of a $25 million portfolio of BNPL charged-off accounts. We are pleased with Heritage’s progress in 2020 and are focused on continuing to capitalize on the interest and demand we are seeing across both the industrial and financial sides of our business.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Summary of Financial Results:

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating income (loss) 3,329 (446 ) 6,059 3,050 Net income 6,317 577 9,658 3,899 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.13 (Non-GAAP Financial Measures) (1) EBITDA $ 3,419 $ (367 ) $ 6,421 $ 3,355 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,514 $ 279 $ 6,774 $ 4,211

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are commonly used non-GAAP financial measures utilized by management as a supplemental tool to evaluate the underlying operating performance of the Company on an ongoing basis and should be considered together with Heritage Global’s GAAP financial measures. Definitions and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial information including reconciliations are included at the end of the press release.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:

The Company achieved operating income of $3.3 million as compared to an operating loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the completion of multiple large transactions in the Company’s industrial auction business. The fourth quarter of 2019 included a $0.6 million impairment charge related to Equity Partners, which was discontinued as of December 31, 2019.

Net income increased to $6.3 million, or $0.17 diluted earnings per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $0.6 million or $0.02 diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2019. The financial results for 2020 include an income tax benefit of $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, and an income tax benefit of $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 which included the reversal of the income tax valuation allowance as required according to ASC 740-10-30-5(e). Excluding the income tax benefit resulting from the income tax valuation allowance, the net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 would have been $2.5 million or $0.07 diluted earnings per share, and $4.5 million or $0.14 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $1.2 million or $0.04 diluted earnings per share, and net income of $2.1 million or $0.07 diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

EBITDA totaled $3.4 million versus EBITDA loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, while Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense) was $3.5 million compared to $0.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

Heritage Global maintains a strong balance sheet, with stockholders’ equity of $29.9 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $11.8 million as of December 31, 2019, and cash of $23.4 million.

Definitions and Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company defines EBITDA as net income/loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest and other expense, and provision for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA adjusted further to eliminate the effects of stock-based compensation and any goodwill impairments. Management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in assessing the Company’s results, evaluating the Company’s performance and in reaching operating and strategic decisions. Management believes that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, when considered together with our GAAP financial statements and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is useful in providing investors a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the underlying performance of the Company on a historical and ongoing basis. The Company’s use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is not meant to be, and should not be, considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, any GAAP financial measure. You should carefully evaluate the financial information, below, which reconciles our GAAP reported net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands).

About Heritage Global Inc. (www.heritageglobalinc.com)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) is an asset services company specializing in financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides a full suite of services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations and secured lending. Heritage Global focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets across twenty-eight global sectors. The company acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring or brokering turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property, and entire business enterprises.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and projections about future events. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While the Company believes the forward-looking statements contained in this communication are accurate, these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs only as of the date of this communication, and there are a number of factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including variability in magnitude and timing of asset liquidation transactions, the impact of changes in the U.S. national and global economies, and interest rate and foreign exchange rate sensitivity, as well as other factors beyond the Company’s control. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. For more details on factors that could affect these expectations, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

-financial tables follow-

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands of US dollars, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (unaudited) Revenues: Services revenue $ 6,168 $ 5,150 $ 21,806 $ 20,100 Asset sales 2,163 421 4,377 6,068 Total revenues 8,331 5,571 26,183 26,168 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services revenue 2,976 725 6,320 3,374 Cost of asset sales 1,431 413 2,789 4,365 Selling, general and administrative 3,933 4,323 14,449 15,874 Impairment of goodwill - 573 - 573 Depreciation and amortization 90 79 362 305 Total operating costs and expenses 8,430 6,113 23,920 24,491 Earnings of equity method investments 3,428 96 3,796 1,373 Operating income 3,329 (446 ) 6,059 3,050 Interest and other expense, net (7 ) (7 ) (45 ) (64 ) Income before income tax expense (benefit) 3,322 (453 ) 6,014 2,986 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,995 ) (1,030 ) (3,644 ) (913 ) Net income $ 6,317 $ 577 $ 9,658 $ 3,899 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 34,318,122 28,689,060 30,200,053 28,662,297 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 37,071,983 30,129,432 32,708,235 29,271,375 Net income per share – basic $ 0.18 $ 0.02 $ 0.32 $ 0.14 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.02 $ 0.30 $ 0.13

The notes contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

-balance sheets follow-

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US dollars, except share amounts) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,385 $ 2,728 Accounts receivable 1,496 1,859 Current portion of notes receivable, net 1,338 1,295 Inventory – equipment 235 104 Other current assets 498 784 Total current assets 26,952 6,770 Non-current portion of notes receivable, net 748 1,366 Equity method investments 2,402 2,516 Right-of-use asset 963 1,483 Property and equipment, net 130 221 Intangible assets, net 3,123 3,392 Goodwill 5,585 5,585 Deferred tax assets 4,402 372 Other assets 250 212 Total assets $ 44,555 $ 21,917 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 13,609 $ 8,113 Current portion of third party debt — 438 Lease liabilities 380 577 Total current liabilities 13,989 9,128 Non-current portion of lease liabilities 623 942 Total liabilities 14,612 10,070 Commitments and contingencies (Note 12) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $10.00 par value, authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 568 Series N shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 6 6 Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 35,281,183 shares at December 31, 2020 and 29,339,101 shares at December 31, 2019 353 293 Additional paid-in capital 293,400 285,099 Accumulated deficit (263,816 ) (273,474 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss — (77 ) Total stockholders’ equity 29,943 11,847 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 44,555 $ 21,917

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

– EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measures) reconciliation follows –

HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures) (In thousands of US dollars) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 6,317 $ 577 $ 9,658 $ 3,899 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 90 79 362 305 Interest and other expense, net 7 7 45 64 Income tax expense (benefit) (2,995 ) (1,030 ) (3,644 ) (913 ) EBITDA 3,419 (367 ) 6,421 3,355 Management add back: Stock based compensation 95 73 353 283 Impairment of goodwill - 573 - 573 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,514 $ 279 $ 6,774 $ 4,211

The notes contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

