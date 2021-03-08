View, Inc. and CF Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Business Combination

View to trade on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the ticker “VIEW”

MILPITAS, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (“View”), a Silicon Valley-based smart window company, announced today that it has completed its business combination with CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: CFII) (“CF II”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P. (“Cantor Fitzgerald”). The Business Combination was approved by CF II stockholders in a special meeting held on March 5, 2021. Beginning on March 9, 2021, View shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “VIEW” and its warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “VIEWW”.



View is the market leader in next-generation smart windows that use artificial intelligence to automatically tint the glass to optimize natural light while controlling heat and glare to enhance mental and physical well-being of occupants. View creates smart, connected buildings which reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by blocking more than 90% of solar radiation from entering buildings. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure and is upgradeable over-the-air to enable new capabilities and performance improvements over the lifetime of the building.

View serves diverse real estate segments and is already designed into 75 million square feet of buildings including corporate offices, hospitals, airports, educational institutions, multi-family residences and hotels. With deep expertise and over 1,000 patent filings in material science, semiconductors, software and artificial intelligence, and a manufacturing footprint of over 1 million square feet, the company is poised for rapid growth while continuing its technology leadership.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as an exclusive financial advisor to View. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as a legal advisor to View. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as a financial and capital markets advisor to CF II. Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP acted as legal advisors to CF II. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as placement agents for the private placement.