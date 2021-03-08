Bioasis to Attend and Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences
NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its
proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high
unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Bioasis, will attend and present
at the following investor and industry conferences:
- M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth - Virtual Conference
March 17-19, 2021
Bioasis has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17, 18 and 19th from 9:00 am-5:00 pm ET featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, in addition to presentations by domestic and international companies.
- 4th Annual Neuroscience Innovation Forum – Digital Conference
April 28-30, 2021
The conference features high-level presentations, panel discussions, spotlight showcases by leading industry representatives and company presentations. The target audience for this event are buy and sell-side analysts from investment banks and funds, as well as partnering executives from pharma, biotech and medtech companies. Dr. Rathjen will participate in the Progress in Alzheimer’s and Dementia Panel, deliver Bioasis’ corporate presentation and participate in partnering meetings.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.
Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D.
Executive Chair of the Board
deborah@bioasis.us
+1.203.533.7082
About Bioasis
Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.
