Bioasis to Attend and Present at Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC . (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF) (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Deborah Rathjen, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Bioasis, will attend and present at the following investor and industry conferences:



M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth - Virtual Conference

March 17-19, 2021

Bioasis has been invited to present at the Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, presented by M-Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The conference will take place on March 17, 18 and 19th from 9:00 am-5:00 pm ET featuring roundtable discussions with C-suite executives moderated by Maxim Research Analysts, fireside chats with live Q&A, in addition to presentations by domestic and international companies.