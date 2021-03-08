Prothena to Hold Investor Webcast to Review Three Oral Presentations from AD/PD 2021

Prothena management will review the oral presentation made at AD/PD 2021 of preclinical data demonstrating that targeting a novel epitope with the anti-tau antibody PRX005, resulted in superior attributes for the potential treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. PRX005 is being developed as part of the Company’s global neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb and the Company expects to submit an IND and initiate a Phase 1 study in the third quarter 2021.

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical company with expertise in protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics for rare peripheral amyloid and neurodegenerative diseases, will hold an investor webcast Thursday, March 11, at 4:30 PM ET to review three oral presentations made at The 15 th International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD 2021).

In addition, management will highlight two oral presentations by Roche made at AD/PD 2021 discussing new pre-specified exploratory subgroup analyses from Part 1 of the Phase 2 PASADENA study of prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson’s disease and, separately, new digital biomarker data from its remote monitoring technology used in the study. Prasinezumab is being developed as part of the Company’s worldwide collaboration with Roche. Roche plans to advance prasinezumab into the Phase 2b PADOVA study in patients with early Parkinson’s disease in the second quarter 2021.

All three oral presentations will be available online on March 9, 2021 starting at 2:00 AM ET on the AD/PD 2021 Virtual Congress website and will be posted on www.prothena.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section following the investor webcast on March 11, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Prothena management will discuss these presentations during a live audio conference call and webcast Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 4:30 PM ET. The event will be made available on the Company's website at www.prothena.com under the Investors tab in the Events and Presentations section. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.