Yellow Corporation Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2021

Shipments per

Workday Weight per

Shipment Tonnage per

Workday Revenue per

Hundredweight(a) Revenue per

Shipment(a) January 2.0% 0.5% 2.5% 1.8% 2.3% February -4.8% -0.8% -5.5% 6.3% 5.5% QTD -1.4% -0.1% -1.5% 4.0% 3.9%

(a) Includes fuel surcharge



The February operating data includes the impact from extreme winter weather that affected much of the United States. The impact to the Company included 215 terminals that were either closed or had limited operations for some period during February. Nearly all of the terminals impacted have returned to their normal operations.

About Yellow Corporation

Yellow Corporation has one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national, and international capabilities. Through our teams of experienced service professionals, Yellow Corporation offers industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods with confidence. Yellow Corporation, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics.

