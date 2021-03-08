 

vTv Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

HIGH POINT, N.C., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of orally administered treatments for type 1 diabetes and inflammatory diseases, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference held virtually March 9-10, 2021.

The company will be providing a general company update through a virtual presentation that will be available on demand for conference attendees beginning on March 9, 2021. Company management will also be meeting with members of the investment community during one-on-one virtual meetings.

About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and inflammatory disorders, including psoriasis. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), renal disease, and primary mitochondrial myopathy. For more information, please visit https://vtvtherapeutics.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @vTvTherapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Contacts

Investors:

Corey Davis
LifeSci Advisors
CDavis@LifeSciAdvisors.com

or

Media:

PR@vtvtherapeutics.com 

Source: vTv Therapeutics Inc.




24.02.21
vTv Therapeutics Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
23.02.21
vTv Therapeutics Announces Publication in Diabetes Care of Results from SimpliciT-1 Study of TTP399 in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes
17.02.21
vTv Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Multiple Ascending Dose Study of HPP737, an Oral PDE4 Inhibitor for the Treatment of Psoriasis

