 

RPT Realty to Present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 22:15  |  56   |   |   

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (the “Company”) announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Harper, will present at the Citi 2021 Virtual Global Property CEO Conference. The Company’s roundtable presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:15AM ET.

A live webcast will be available online here and on the Company’s website at investors.rptrealty.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available using the same link after the conclusion of the live event through March 9, 2022.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the “common shares”) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RPT”. As of December 31, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 92.8% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Contact Information

Vin Chao
Senior Vice President - Finance
vchao@rptrealty.com
(212) 221-1752




Disclaimer

