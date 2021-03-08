Salarius Announces Closing of $23 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock Following Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 16,806,722 shares of its common stock, including 2,192,181 shares sold pursuant to the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, at the public offering price of $1.3685 per share. As a result of the underwriters’ over-allotment option exercise, the aggregate gross proceeds to Salarius from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $23 million.



“Today’s financing, along with other recent events, provides Salarius with approximately $37 million in cash availability and funding through the completion of our current clinical trials and beyond for our lead drug candidate, seclidemstat,” stated David Arthur, President and Chief Executive of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “We are now treating three separate patient populations across Ewing and Ewing-related sarcomas with seclidemstat as part of a speed-to-market strategy and looking forward to releasing data from our ongoing clinical trials in June 2021. Each of these patient populations represents a potential regulatory path to approval and a corresponding commercial opportunity. Our ultimate goal is to magnify the use of seclidemstat to benefit more patients by continuing to develop seclidemstat in larger market indications including solid tumors and hematological cancers. Today is a milestone in our mission to develop new treatment options for patients in their fight against cancer.”

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as sole book-running manager in connection with the public offering.

The securities were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231010), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 17, 2019. A copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by calling (212) 409-2000.