Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Researchers at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to Conduct a Phase 2 Study of XEN1101 for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a collaboration with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Mount Sinai) to facilitate an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 proof-of-concept, randomized, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled clinical trial of XEN1101 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and anhedonia, which is an inability to feel pleasure. The principal investigator and sponsor of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the study is Dr. James W. Murrough, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at Mount Sinai. Xenon will supply the study drug, XEN1101, which is a proprietary, differentiated Kv7 potassium channel modulator being developed for the treatment of epilepsy and potentially other neurological disorders. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the IND, and study investigators have obtained Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval of the protocol in order to proceed with the Phase 2 XEN1101 MDD clinical trial, which is expected to be initiated in the second quarter of 2021.

