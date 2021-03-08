Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with Researchers at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai to Conduct a Phase 2 Study of XEN1101 for the Treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)
U.S. FDA IND acceptance and IRB approval in place for investigator-sponsored trial, expected to be initiated in the second quarter of 2021
BURNABY, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a collaboration with the Icahn
School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (Mount Sinai) to facilitate an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 proof-of-concept, randomized, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled clinical trial of XEN1101 for the
treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and anhedonia, which is an inability to feel pleasure. The principal investigator and sponsor of the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the
study is Dr. James W. Murrough, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Neuroscience at Mount Sinai. Xenon will supply the study drug, XEN1101, which is a proprietary, differentiated Kv7
potassium channel modulator being developed for the treatment of epilepsy and potentially other neurological disorders. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the IND, and study
investigators have obtained Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval of the protocol in order to proceed with the Phase 2 XEN1101 MDD clinical trial, which is expected to be initiated in the
second quarter of 2021.
Dysfunction of the dopamine neurons in the ventral tegmental area (VTA) of the brain reward system is an important feature of depressive disorders and other comorbidities, including anhedonia. Evidence from preclinical studies has highlighted KCNQ-type (Kv7) neuronal potassium channels as novel targets for the treatment of depressive disorders capable of reversing the observed dysfunction in the dopamine neurons. In addition, promising results were generated from both an open-label study and a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial that explored the targeting of KCNQ channels as a treatment for MDD using ezogabine, an earlier-generation KCNQ potassium channel modulator that was withdrawn from the market for commercial reasons. Dr. Murrough and colleagues recently published the results from the randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial of ezogabine in MDD and anhedonia in the American Journal of Psychiatry. For more information, refer to the news release issued by Mount Sinai on March 3, 2021: https://www.mountsinai.org/about/newsroom/2021/researchers-identify-br ...
