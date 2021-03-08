Glatfelter to Participate in NYSE Materials Access Day Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) announced Dante Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Samuel Hillard, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the NYSE Materials Access Day investor conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. This conference is a virtual-only forum and attendance is by invitation-only.



A copy of the slide presentation that will accompany management’s remarks will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page at https://www.glatfelter.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/.