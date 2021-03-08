 

Gevo to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Earlier

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter 2020 financial results ended December 31, 2020 from March 18, 2021 to March 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST (2:30 p.m. MST).

To participate in the conference call on March 17, 2021, please dial (833) 729-4776 (inside the U.S.) or (830) 213-7701 and reference the access code 3178466#.

A replay of the call will be available two hours after the conference call ends on March 17, 2021. To access the replay, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xhvdnuqd. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo
Gevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full lifecycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented, technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel, and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Gevo believes that Argonne National Laboratory GREET model is the best available standard of scientific based measurement for life cycle inventory or LCI.
Learn more at Gevo’s website: www.gevo.com

Investor and Media Contact
 IR@gevo.com
+1 720-647-9605




