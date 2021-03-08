Vince Announces Appointment of Jack Schwefel as Chief Executive Officer

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE), a leading global contemporary group, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jack Schwefel as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) effective March 29, 2021. Mr. Schwefel, who will be based at the Company’s New York headquarters, will replace Mr. David Stefko who has served as Interim CEO since August 28, 2020. Mr. Stefko will continue to serve as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Prior to joining Vince, Mr. Schwefel served as the Chief Executive Officer of Cost Plus, Inc. from 2017 to 2021 where he transformed the organization with a focus on omni-channel performance, data-driven merchandising and marketing and partnerships. Prior to Cost Plus, from 2014 until 2017, Mr. Schwefel served as the Chief Executive Officer for Dutch Fashion, LLC, where he initially started out as a member of the Board of Directors in 2012. At Dutch Fashion, Mr. Schwefel quickly expanded the retail division across all three brands: Joie, Equipment and Current/Elliott and relaunched Current/Elliott Men. Previously to this, Mr. Schwefel served as the Chief Executive Officer of Sur La Table, Inc. from 2006 until 2014. Leading up to this position, Mr. Schwefel held various executive and senior management positions both domestically and internationally at multiple brands, including Gap, Esprit, Kohl’s and Toys “R” Us. Mr. Schwefel brings to the Board of Directors extensive executive leadership experience in retail business for national and international brands.

Marc Leder, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jack as the CEO of Vince Holding Corp. His strong track record of driving profitable growth combined with his expertise in developing and implementing omni-channel strategies will be ideal to continue to grow Vince. We would also like to thank Dave Stefko for his exceptional leadership as interim CEO and look forward to his continued contributions as chief financial officer.”

Mr. Schwefel commented, “I am thrilled to be joining the Company at this exciting time as we execute the next phase of growth for the Vince brand and continue to advance the progress made at Rebecca Taylor. These are two incredible brands with tremendous potential, which are supported by extraordinary creative leadership. I look forward to working with the teams to further strengthen the foundation and drive the strategies to deliver long term profitable growth for our shareholders.”