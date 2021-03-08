 

Guild Holding Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast Details

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE: GHLD), a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2020 after the market close on Monday, Mar. 22, 2021.

Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Mar. 22, 2021 to discuss the financial fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2020. To access the webcast please log onto Guild Holdings website and go the investors section at: https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.

The conference call can be accessed by using the following dial-in information:

  • 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
  • 1-201-689-8562 (International)

A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website after the live call through Apr. 5, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (Domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The replay pin number is 13715715. The replay can also be accessed at https://ir.guildmortgage.com/.

About Guild Holdings Company

Guild is a growth-oriented mortgage company that employs a relationship-based loan sourcing strategy to execute on its mission of delivering the promise of homeownership in neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Guild was established in 1960 and has expanded its retail origination footprint to 31 states within the United States.



