 

Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Post-Reorganization Distributions

Nuveen today announced that the Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NUW) and the Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NCA) have each declared a post-reorganization distribution. The distributions follow the pre-reorganization distribution, announced on February 23, 2021.

The following dates apply to today's post-reorganization distribution declaration:

Record Date

March 18, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

March 17, 2021

Payable Date

April 1, 2021

Per Share Distribution

Ticker

Exchange

Fund Name

Tax-Exempt

Income

NUW

NYSE

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

$0.0362

NCA

NYSE

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

$0.0086

As previously indicated in the announcement of the pre-reorganization distribution declared February 23, 2021, payable April 1, 2021, NUW is declaring an additional distribution, payable April 1, 2021 to ensure that the total dollar amount of the pre- and post-reorganization distributions received on April 1, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the prior monthly distributions of each of NUW, NJV and NPN. NCA is declaring an additional distribution, payable April 1, 2021, to ensure that the total dollar amount of the pre- and post-reorganization distributions received on April 1, 2021 will be equal to or greater than the prior monthly distributions of each of NCA and NCB.

For more information about UNII, the fund, and the shareholder-approved reorganizations, please visit www.nuveen.com/CEF or contact:

About Nuveen

Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA, offers a comprehensive range of outcome-focused investment solutions designed to secure the long-term financial goals of institutional and individual investors. Nuveen has $1.2 trillion in assets under management as of 31 Dec 2020 and operations in 27 countries. Its investment specialists offer deep expertise across a comprehensive range of traditional and alternative investments through a wide array of vehicles and customized strategies. For more information, please visit www.nuveen.com.

Nuveen Securities, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC.

The information contained on the Nuveen website is not a part of this press release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this release are forward-looking statements. Actual future results or occurrences may differ significantly from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These include, but are not limited to:

  • market developments;
  • legal and regulatory developments; and
  • other additional risks and uncertainties.

Nuveen and the closed-end funds managed by Nuveen and its affiliates undertake no responsibility to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.

EPS-1550939PR-E0321X

Wertpapier


