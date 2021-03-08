 

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 22:15  |  43   |   |   

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 15, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To register for the conference call please use this link http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/ event/6473098. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and include dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call, however, to ensure you are connected for the full conference call we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. Investors may also listen to the conference call live via the Investor Relations section of the NRP website at www.nrplp.com.

Audio replays of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of NRP’s website.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at http://www.nrplp.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) plans to report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 15, 2021. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Natural Resource Partners Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Distributions