W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Bradley T. London President of Berkley Agribusiness

Mr. London has nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance industry with a particular focus on underwriting for agricultural businesses. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and chief underwriting officer for Berkley Agribusiness. Prior to joining the company in 2009, he served in leadership roles for the agriculture practice at a number of U.S. insurers. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Iowa State University and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Commercial Underwriting (AU) professional designations.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today appointed Bradley T. London as president of Berkley Agribusiness. He succeeds Michael Ekiss who will continue to engage on special projects and initiatives throughout W. R. Berkley Corporation.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "Brad’s background, skills and experience will prove to be great assets to Berkley Agribusiness as it capitalizes on the many opportunities before it in this dynamic sector. As a key member of the team since its formation, his leadership and vision will enable the operating unit to continue to expertly meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients. We thank Mike for his contributions to building a solid foundation for Berkley Agribusiness and are fortunate that we will continue to benefit from his insights across the organization."

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

