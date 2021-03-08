 

W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Bradley T. London President of Berkley Agribusiness

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today appointed Bradley T. London as president of Berkley Agribusiness. He succeeds Michael Ekiss who will continue to engage on special projects and initiatives throughout W. R. Berkley Corporation.

Mr. London has nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance industry with a particular focus on underwriting for agricultural businesses. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and chief underwriting officer for Berkley Agribusiness. Prior to joining the company in 2009, he served in leadership roles for the agriculture practice at a number of U.S. insurers. He graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Iowa State University and holds the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate in Commercial Underwriting (AU) professional designations.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented on the appointment, "Brad’s background, skills and experience will prove to be great assets to Berkley Agribusiness as it capitalizes on the many opportunities before it in this dynamic sector. As a key member of the team since its formation, his leadership and vision will enable the operating unit to continue to expertly meet the rapidly evolving needs of our clients. We thank Mike for his contributions to building a solid foundation for Berkley Agribusiness and are fortunate that we will continue to benefit from his insights across the organization."

For further info about products and services available from Berkley Agribusiness, visit www.berkleyag.com.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

W. R. Berkley Corporation Names Bradley T. London President of Berkley Agribusiness W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today appointed Bradley T. London as president of Berkley Agribusiness. He succeeds Michael Ekiss who will continue to engage on special projects and initiatives throughout W. R. Berkley Corporation. Mr. London …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference
18.02.21
W. R. Berkley Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
16.02.21
W. R. Berkley Corporation to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Financial Services Forum