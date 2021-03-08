For the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019

Air Industries Group (“Air Industries” or the “Company”), an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors, today announced its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Air Industries Group Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020. Sales Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels in the Fourth Quarter with Positive Adjusted EBITDA Achieved

