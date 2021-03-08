Air Industries Group Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020. Sales Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels in the Fourth Quarter with Positive Adjusted EBITDA Achieved
Air Industries Group (NYSE AMEX: AIRI):
Air Industries Group (“Air Industries” or the “Company”), an integrated manufacturer of precision equipment assemblies and components for leading aerospace and defense prime contractors, today announced its results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Three Months ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019
- Consolidated net sales for the three months ended December 2020 was $14.5 million increasing $1.2 million or 9.0% from $13.3 million in 2019.
- Consolidated gross profit for the three months ended December 2020 was $2.1 million increasing $400,000 or 23.5% from $1.7 million in 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 14.4% in 2020 compared to 12.8 % in 2019.
- Operating expenses for the three months ended December 2020 were $2.1 million a decline of $600,000 or 22.2% from $2.7 million in 2019.
- Operating income for the three months 2020 was $200,000 compared to an operating loss of $1.0 million in 2019.
- Interest and financing costs for the three months December 2020 were $300,000 a significant decline of $500,000 or 62.5% compared to $800,000 in 2019.
- Net Income from continuing operations for the three months ended December 2020 was $2.1 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million in 2019. Net income for the three months 2020 included $2.4 million from forgiveness of the Payroll Protection Program loans.
- Adjusted EBITDA, including stock compensation expense, for the three months ended December 2020 was approximately $3.4 million compared to $333,000 in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 included approximately $2.4 million from forgiveness of the Payroll Protection Program loans.
For the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to December 31, 2019
- Consolidated net sales for year ended December 2020 were $50.1 million compared to $54.6 million in 2019.
- Consolidated gross profit for year ended December 2020 was $6.5 million compared to $9.1 million in 2019. Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 13.0% in 2020 compared to 16.7 % in 2019.
- Operating expenses for year ended December 2020 were $8.0 million or a decline of $500,000 as compared to $8.5 million of operating expenses in 2019.
- Operating loss for year ended December 2020 was $1.4 million as compared to an operating income of $300,000 in 2019.
- Interest and financing costs for year ended December 2020 were $1.5 million a significant decline of $2.1 million or 58% as compared to $3.6 million in 2019.
- Net Income from continuing operations for the year ended December 2020 was $1.3 million compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.6 million in 2019. Net income for 2020 included
approximately:
- $2.4 million in income from forgiveness of the Payroll Protection Program loans and;
- Income tax benefit of $1.4 million resulting from a tax refund from tax law changes enacted in the CARES Act.
- Adjusted EBITDA, including stock compensation expense, for 2020 was approximately $4.4 million compared to $5.2 million in 2019.
