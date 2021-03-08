Smith Micro Announces Launch of Follow-on Public Offering

Smith Micro intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the purchase price payable to Avast plc (“Avast”) pursuant to the Company’s planned acquisition of Avast’s Family Safety Mobile Software Business and for general corporate purposes.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (the “Company” or “Smith Micro”) (NASDAQ: SMSI ), a software development company that sells proven solutions to wireless carriers and Cable MSOs, today announced the launch of a $62 million underwritten public offering of the Company’s common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, Smith Micro expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of its shares of the Company’s common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments.

B. Riley Securities and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, with Lakestreet Capital Markets and The Benchmark Company acting as Co-Managers. SEG Group, a division of Bradley Woods & Company, is acting as a Financial Advisor.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3, File No. 333-238053, relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective on May 13, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering and the accompanying base prospectus have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com, or by telephone at (703) 312-9580.

This press release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers and cable MSOs around the world. From enabling the family digital lifestyle to providing powerful voice messaging capabilities, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones and consumer IoT devices. The Smith Micro portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual voice messaging, optimizing retail content display and performing analytics on any product set. For more information, visit www.smithmicro.com.