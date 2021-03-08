 

PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 18, 2021, before the market opens. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Participants should dial 877-407-3088 (United States) or 201-389-0927 (International) and mention PDS Biotechnology. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.pdsbiotech.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech’s website for 6 months. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available for 6 months. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 (United States) or 201-612-7415 (International) with confirmation code 13716518.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotech
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com

Jacob Goldberger
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3841
Email: jacob@cg.capital




03.03.21
PDS Biotech Announces Presentations in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences
22.02.21
PDS Biotech and Farmacore Announce Blanver to Join Consortium to Commercialize Novel Versamune-Based T-Cell Inducing COVID-19 Vaccine

