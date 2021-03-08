PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, March 18, 2021, before the market opens. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am ET on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Participants should dial 877-407-3088 (United States) or 201-389-0927 (International) and mention PDS Biotechnology. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.pdsbiotech.com.