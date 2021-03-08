AMD and Xilinx Special Meetings of Stockholders to be Held on April 7, 2021

― Recommend Stockholders Vote “For” the Acquisition and Other Proposals Set Forth in the Definitive Proxy Statement ―

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced today they have set a date for the Special Meetings of Stockholders to vote on the proposed acquisition of Xilinx by AMD. AMD and Xilinx stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 10, 2021 will be entitled to vote at their respective Special Meetings, both of which will be held virtually on Wednesday, Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time.



AMD and Xilinx filed a definitive joint proxy statement and prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the proposed transaction. The AMD and Xilinx Boards of Directors each unanimously recommends that respective stockholders vote “FOR” the proposed acquisition and other proposals set forth in the definitive joint proxy statement and prospectus, which is being distributed to all AMD and Xilinx stockholders entitled to vote.