 

Sensus Healthcare to Participate in Three Investment Conferences During the Month of March

BOCA RATON, Fla, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS), a  medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, today announced that Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three virtual investment conferences during the month of March, as follows:

  • The H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 9-10, 2021
  • The Virtual 33rd Annual Roth Conference with one-on-one meetings being held March 15- 17, 2021 in a live panel discussion titled, “Flipping the Switch to Profitability” to be held on March 16 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
  • The Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference being held March 17-18, 2021 with one-on-one meetings scheduled after the event

A link to the H.C. Wainwright Conference will be available on the Company’s website at the conclusion of the conference. A link to the Roth Capital Partners panel discussion will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at panel start time. Institutional and other investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Sensus Healthcare during any of these conferences should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring investment bank.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. The SculpturaTM modulated robotic brachytherapy radiation oncology system provides targeted directional anisotropic radiation therapy (ART) and brachytherapy utilizing our proprietary, state-of-the-art 3D Beam SculptingTM to treat patients undergoing cancer treatment during surgery, or at the tumor site, fast and efficiently. Sensus also offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non- melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100TM, SRT-100+TM and SRT-100 VisionTM systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world.

For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

Contact information

LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
212-838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

