 

Ebix Receives NASDAQ Non-Compliance Letter Company Targets Compliance By April 20, 2021

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, announced today that it received a notice letter dated March 2, 2021 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating, that as a result of the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Annual Report”), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5220(c)(1).

Nasdaq stated in its notification that the Company has 45 calendar days, or until April 16, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance. The Company intends to submit a plan of compliance on or before the April 16, 2021 deadline. Nasdaq’s notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

As previously disclosed, the Company’s former auditor, RSM US LLP, resigned on February 15, 2021, rendering it impossible for the Company to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 by the due date of March 1, 2021; however, as reported in the Company’s press release earlier this morning, the Company has retained KG Somani & Co. (“KGS”) as its independent registered public accounting firm to audit the Company’s 2020 financial statements, and the Company plans to work diligently with KGS to complete its annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as reasonably practical and is targeting submission of this filing by April 20, 2021.

About Ebix

With a "Phygital” strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations (“ASEAN”) countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company’s EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash’s Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India’s airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion (pre-covid) in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash’s inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion (pre-covid) gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia’s leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion (pre-covid) in gross merchandise value per year. EbixCash’s Financial Technology solutions are today deployed across prestigious financial institutions and Banks in 44 countries. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.ebixcash.com

ZeitTitel
08.03.21
Ebix Targets to File 2020 10-K by April 20, 2021
05.03.21
EBIX SHAREHOLDERS: April 23, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
03.03.21
EBIX INVESTORS: April 23, 2021 Filing Deadline in Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
27.02.21
 Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.? Lawsuit Filed
26.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 26, 2021
26.02.21
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
26.02.21
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Investigation
26.02.21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Ebix, Inc.
25.02.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) and April 23 Deadline
24.02.21
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Investigation

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
15
Ebix Inc.