Capitala Finance Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitala Finance Corp. (Nasdaq:CPTA) ("Capitala", the “Company”, “we”, “us”, or “our”) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Net asset value per share of $40.19 at December 31, 2020, compared to $39.99 at September 30, 2020

Closed $25.0 million senior secured credit facility with KeyBank, N.A.

Cash balances of $49.9 million at December 31, 2020 will allow for further reductions in the Company’s debt-to-equity ratio and will allow us to evaluate investment opportunities



Full Year Highlights

Increase of approximately 7% in net asset value per share since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic (March 31, 2020)

Total debt-to-equity ratio decreased to 1.98:1 at December 31, 2020, compared to 2.72:1 at March 31, 2020

Management Commentary

In describing the Company’s fourth quarter and full year activities, Joseph B. Alala, III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Entering 2020, the Company was well positioned, with no non-accrual investments and a robust pipeline of active investment opportunities. Due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on lower middle market small businesses, we were forced to focus on liquidity, reducing the debt-to-equity ratio of the Company, and stabilizing our net asset value.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total investment income was $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline was attributable to lower interest and fee income, resulting primarily from a decrease in our debt portfolio.

Total expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $5.7 million, compared to $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest and financing expenses declined by $1.4 million, resulting from the $59.0 million repayment of SBA-guaranteed debentures and $2.2 million of bond repurchases of our 2022 Notes during the third quarter of 2020. Management fees decreased by $0.5 million due to a decline in total assets.

Net realized gains totaled $0.6 million, or $0.23 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net realized gains of $1.2 million, for the same period in 2019.

There was net unrealized depreciation of $12 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net unrealized depreciation of $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or $0.20 per share, compared to a net decrease of $0.1 million, or $0.03 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Total investment income was $26.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $44.0 million for the same period in 2019. Interest and fee income collectively declined $13.1 million, driven by a decrease in debt balances outstanding during the year. Dividend income declined by $3.3 million due to $1.0 million in dividends received from Capitala Senior Loan Fund II, LLC, which was wound down during 2020, and several other one-time dividends received from portfolio companies during 2019. PIK income decreased by $1.0 million year-over-year due to a decline in investments with a contractual PIK rate.

Total expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $26.4 million, a decrease of $4.6 million from the comparable period in 2019. Significant variances included (1) $2.0 million decrease in interest and financing expenses, (2) a $1.5 million decrease in base management fees, and (3) a $1.2 million decrease in incentive fees, net of the waiver.

Net realized losses totaled $24.0 million, or $8.88 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net realized losses of $19.8 million, or $7.35 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Net unrealized depreciation totaled $11.6 million, or $4.29 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to net unrealized depreciation of $20.3 million, or $7.56 per share, for the same period in 2019.

The net decrease in net assets resulting from operations was $35.4 million, or $13.08 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of $27.6 million, or $10.29 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Net assets at December 31, 2020 were $108.9 million, or $40.19 per share, compared to $148.1 million, or $54.84 per share, at December 31, 2019.

Investment Portfolio

As of December 31, 2020, our portfolio consisted of 36 companies with a fair market value of $274.7 million and a cost basis of $277.7 million. First lien debt investments represented 60.9% of the portfolio, second lien debt investments represented 14.3% of the portfolio, and equity/warrant investments represented 24.8% of the portfolio, based on fair values at December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, the Company had four debt investments on non-accrual status, with a cost basis and fair market value of $37.5 million and $20.8 million, respectively. There were no non-accrual debt investments at December 31, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2020, the Company had $49.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, the Company had SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding totaling $91.0 million with an annual weighted average interest rate of 2.74%, $72.8 million of fixed rate notes bearing an interest rate of 6.00%, and $52.1 million of convertible notes bearing an interest rate of 5.75%. At December 31, 2020, the Company had $0 drawn and $25.0 million available under its senior secured revolving credit facility with KeyBank, N.A.

Recent Developments

On January 28 ,2021, the Company’s first lien debt investment in Burgaflex Holdings, LLC was repaid at par.

On February 24, 2021, the Company repaid $20.0 million in outstanding SBA-guaranteed debentures, of which $6.0 million was scheduled to mature on March 1, 2021, and of which $14.0 million was scheduled to mature on March 1, 2022.

Capitala Finance Corp. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except share and per share data) As of December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS

Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments (amortized cost of $187,744 and $250,433, respectively) $ 172,848 $ 241,046 Affiliate investments (amortized cost of $80,961 and $80,756, respectively) 93,425 98,763 Control investments (amortized cost of $8,947 and $22,692, respectively) 8,419 22,723 Total investments at fair value (amortized cost of $277,652 and $353,881, respectively) 274,692 362,532 Cash and cash equivalents 49,942 62,321 Interest and dividend receivable 2,286 1,745 Prepaid expenses 1,077 624 Other assets - 115 Total assets $ 327,997 $ 427,337 LIABILITIES SBA Debentures (net of deferred financing costs of $485 and $1,006, respectively) $ 90,515 $ 148,994 2022 Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $846 and $1,447, respectively) 71,987 73,553 2022 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs of $552 and $916, respectively) 51,536 51,172 ING Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $0 and $1,165, respectively) - (1,165 ) KeyBank Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $546 and $0, respectively) (546 ) - Management and incentive fees payable 3,842 3,713 Interest and financing fees payable 1,688 2,439 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 28 518 Total liabilities $ 219,050 $ 279,224 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01, 100,000,000 common shares authorized, 2,711,068 and 2,700,628 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively (1) $ 27 $ 27 Additional paid in capital 229,481 238,021 Total distributable loss (120,561 ) (89,935 ) Total net assets $ 108,947 $ 148,113 Total liabilities and net assets $ 327,997 $ 427,337 Net asset value per share (1) $ 40.19 $ 54.84 (1) Authorized, issued and outstanding shares of Capitala Finance Corp.'s (the "Company") common stock and net asset value per share have been adjusted for the periods shown to reflect the one-for-six reverse stock split effected on August 21, 2020 on a retroactive basis.



