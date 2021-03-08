AMSECO Termination of Letter of intent with LithiumBank Recources Ltd
MONTREAL, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: AEL.H) Exploration Amseco Ltd (“Amseco“ or “the Company”) announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with LithiumBank
Resources Corp. has terminated and that the transactions contemplated thereby will not proceed. For more information on the letter of intent and the transactions contemplated thereby, please see
the Company's news release dated November 3, 2020.
Jean Desmarais
CEO
Amseco Exploration Ltd
lecomte.amseco@gmail.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
