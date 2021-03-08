 

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Reports Year Ended 2020 Results

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) (the “Company”) today reported a net loss available to shareholders of $21.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income available to shareholders of $70.0 million for the corresponding period in 2019. Adjusted operating income was $12.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $41.4 million for the corresponding period in 2019.

Selected Operating and Balance Sheet Information
(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

    For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
 		 
      2020       2019    
                   
Gross Written Premiums   $ 606.6     $ 636.9    
Net Earned Premiums   $ 567.7     $ 525.3    
                   
Net income (loss) available to shareholders   $ (21.2 )   $      70.0    
Net income (loss) available to shareholders per share   $ (1.48 )   $ 4.88    
                   
Adjusted operating income   $ 12.4     $    41.4    
Adjusted operating income per share   $ 0.86     $    2.89    
                   
Combined ratio analysis:                  
Loss ratio     59.2 %     52.5 %  
Expense ratio     38.0 %     39.7 %  
Combined ratio        97.2 %     92.2 %  
                   


  As of
December 31,
2020 		  As of
December 31,
2019
       
Book value per share (1) $ 49.62   $ 50.82
Shareholders’ equity (2) $ 718.3   $ 726.8
Cash and invested assets (3) $ 1,449.9   $ 1,607.0
 
(1) Net of cumulative Company dividends to common shareholders totaling $3.00 per share and $2.00 per share as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
(2) December 31, 2020 shareholders’ equity includes $4 million of series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares.
(3) Including receivable/(payable) for securities sold/(purchased).

Selected Financial Data for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020:

  • Underwriting income - $17.9 million in 2020 compared to $43.3 million in 2019. The decrease is primarily due to an increase in the frequency and severity of catastrophes.
  • Investment Income - $28.4 million in 2020 compared to $42.1 million in 2019. In 2020, alternative investments performed poorly in the early part of the year and book yields on the fixed income portfolio have declined.   
  • Realized gains/(loss) – ($14.7) million in 2020 related to derivatives and sales of equity securities in early 2020 partly offset by fixed income gains compared to $35.3 million in 2019.
  • Corporate expenses - $42.0 million in 2020 compared to $18.9 million in 2019 mainly due to expenses incurred related to the redomestication of the Company completed on August 28, 2020.
  • Loss on extinguishment of debt – $3.1 million of prepaid debt issuance costs were written off when $100 million of subordinated debt was retired on August 15, 2020.
  • Tax benefit/(expense) - $8.1 million in 2020 compared to ($11.7) million in 2019.

About Global Indemnity Group, LLC and its subsidiaries

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI), through its several direct and indirect wholly owned subsidiary insurance companies, provides both admitted and non-admitted specialty property and specialty casualty insurance coverages and individual policyholder coverages in the United States, as well as reinsurance worldwide. Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s four primary segments are:

  • Commercial Specialty

  • Specialty Property

  • Farm, Ranch & Stable

  • Reinsurance Operations

Forward-Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release1 do not address a number of risks and uncertainties including COVID-19. Investors are cautioned that Global Indemnity’s actual results may be materially different from the estimates expressed in, or implied, or projected by, the forward looking statements. These statements are based on estimates and information available to us at the time of this press release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Global Indemnity as of the date hereof. Please see Global Indemnity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could impact the company and for a more detailed explication regarding forward-looking statements. Global Indemnity does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.   

[1] Disseminated pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934.


Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Combined Ratio for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019        

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a combined ratio of 97.2% (Loss Ratio 59.2% and Expense Ratio 38.0%) as compared to 92.2% (Loss Ratio 52.5% and Expense Ratio 39.7%) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

  • The Company’s accident year casualty loss ratio was 57.0% in 2020 and 2019.

  • The Company’s accident year property loss ratio increased by 10.6 points to 70.1% in 2020 from 59.5% in 2019 primarily as a result of an increase in frequency and severity of catastrophes.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC’s Gross Written and Net Earned Premiums Results by Segment for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

  Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  Gross Written Premiums   Net Earned Premiums
    2020     2019   %
Change 		    2020     2019   %
Change
Commercial Specialty $ 321,879   $ 297,332   8.3 %   $ 285,694   $ 237,758   20.2 %
Specialty Property   138,401     163,503   (15.4 %)     131,474     140,232   (6.2 %)
Farm, Ranch & Stable   85,646     87,745   (2.4 %)     76,166     71,312   6.8 %
Reinsurance Operations   60,677     88,281   (31.3 %)     74,365     75,960   (2.1 %)
Total $ 606,603   $ 636,861   (4.8 %)   $ 567,699   $ 525,262   8.1 %
                                   

Commercial Specialty: Gross written premiums and net earned premiums increased 8.3% and 20.2%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The growth in gross written premiums and net earned premiums was primarily driven by organic growth in the Company’s excess and surplus lines business from existing agents as well as increased pricing, and several new programs.  

Specialty Property: Gross written premiums and net earned premiums decreased by 15.4% and 6.2%, respectively, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decreases are primarily due to a continued reduction of catastrophe exposed business.    

Farm, Ranch & Stable: Gross written premiums decreased 2.4% and net earned premiums increased 6.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross written premiums was primarily due to an effort to reduce exposure in catastrophe prone areas to improve overall profitability. The increase in net earned premiums was primarily due to an increase in pricing and new agent appointments.  

Reinsurance Operations:   Gross written premiums and net earned premiums decreased 31.3% and 2.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease in gross written premiums and net earned premiums was primarily due to the non-renewal of its property catastrophe treaties partially offset by the growth of a casualty treaty entered into during 2019.

Note: Tables Follow

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,
      2020       2019  
Gross written premiums   $ 606,603     $ 636,861  
                 
Net written premiums   $ 548,167     $ 562,089  
                 
Net earned premiums   $ 567,699     $ 525,262  
Net investment income     28,392       42,052  
Net realized investment gains (losses)     (14,662 )     35,342  
Other income     2,118       1,816  
Total revenues     583,547       604,472  
                 
Net losses and loss adjustment expenses     336,201       275,402  
Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses     215,607       208,403  
Corporate and other operating expenses     41,998       18,888  
Interest expense     15,792       20,022  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     3,060       -  
Income (loss) before income taxes     (29,111 )     81,757  
Income tax expense (benefit)     (8,105 )     11,742  
Net income (loss)     (21,006 )     70,015  
                 
Less: Preferred stock distributions     152       -  
                 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders   $ (21,158 )   $ 70,015  
                 
Per share data:                
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders                
Basic   $ (1.48 )   $ 4.93  
Diluted (1)   $ (1.48 )   $ 4.88  
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding                
Basic     14,291       14,192  
Diluted (1)     14,291       14,335  
                 
Cash dividends/distributions declared per common share   $ 1.00     $ 1.00  
                 
Combined ratio analysis: (2)                
Loss ratio     59.2 %     52.5 %
Expense ratio     38.0 %     39.7 %
Combined ratio     97.2 %     92.2 %
         

(1)   For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, weighted-average number of shares outstanding – basic was used to calculate diluted earnings per share due to a net loss for the period.

(2)   The loss ratio, expense ratio and combined ratio are GAAP financial measures that are generally viewed in the insurance industry as indicators of underwriting profitability. The loss ratio is the ratio of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums. The expense ratio is the ratio of acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss and expense ratios.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands)

ASSETS   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Fixed Maturities:        
  Available for sale, at fair value
(amortized cost: 2020 - $1,149,009 and 2019 - $1,231,568; net of allowance of: 2020 - $0) 		  $ 1,191,186   $ 1,253,159  
Equity securities, at fair value     98,990     263,104  
Other invested assets     97,018     47,279  
  Total investments     1,387,194     1,563,542  
         
Cash and cash equivalents     67,359     44,271  
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,900 at December 31, 2020     109,431     118,035  
Reinsurance receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,992 at December 31, 2020     88,708     83,938  
Funds held by ceding insurers     45,480     48,580  
Federal income taxes receivable     -     10,989  
Deferred federal income taxes     34,265     31,077  
Deferred acquisition costs     65,195     70,677  
Intangible assets     20,962     21,491  
Goodwill     6,521     6,521  
Prepaid reinsurance premiums     12,881     16,716  
Other assets     66,912     60,048  
  Total assets   $ 1,904,908   $ 2,075,885  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 662,811   $ 630,181  
Unearned premiums     291,495     314,861  
Ceded balances payable     8,943     20,404  
Payable for securities purchased     4,667     850  
Contingent commissions     10,832     11,928  
Debt     126,288     296,640  
Other liabilities     81,548     74,212  
  Total liabilities     1,186,584     1,349,076  
         
Shareholders’ equity:        
Series A cumulative fixed rate preferred shares, $1,000 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding:              
  4,000 and 0 shares, respectively, liquidation preference: $1,000 per share and $0, respectively     4,000     -  
Common shares, par value: no par at December 31, 2020 and $0.0001 at December 31, 2019, 900,000,000 common shares authorized;               
  class A common shares issued: 10,263,722 and 10,282,277 respectively; class A common shares outstanding: 10,263,722 and              
  10,167,056, respectively; class B common shares issued and outstanding: 4,133,366 and 4,133,366, respectively     -     2  
Additional paid-in capital (1)     445,051     442,403  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes     34,308     17,609  
Retained earnings (1)     234,965     270,768  
Class A common shares in treasury, at cost: 0 and 115,221 shares, respectively     -     (3,973 )
  Total shareholders’ equity     718,324     726,809  
         
  Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,904,908   $ 2,075,885  
                 

(1)   Since the Company’s initial public offering in 2003, the Company repurchased 20.2 million shares for a total of $488 million. These share repurchases are reflected by a $488 million reduction of the Company’s additional paid-in capital and retained earnings as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Retained earnings are also net of $43 million and $29 million of cumulative historic Company dividends/distributions to shareholders as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.


GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
SELECTED INVESTMENT DATA
(Dollars in millions)

    Market Value as of
    December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
         
Fixed maturities   $ 1,191.2     $ 1,253.2  
Cash and cash equivalents     67.4       44.3  
Total bonds and cash and cash equivalents     1,258.6       1,297.5  
Equities and other invested assets     196.0       310.4  
Total cash and invested assets, gross     1,454.6       1,607.9  
Payable for securities purchased     (4.7 )     (0.9 )
Total cash and invested assets, net   $ 1,449.9     $ 1,607.0  
                 


    Total Investment Return (1)
    For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2020       2019  
         
Net investment income   $ 28.4     $ 42.1  
         
Net realized investment gains (losses)     (14.7 )     35.3  
Net unrealized investment gains     21.8       44.6  
Net realized and unrealized investment gains     7.1       79.9  
         
Total net investment income and gains   $ 35.5     $ 122.0  
         
Average total cash and invested assets   $ 1,528.4     $ 1,558.6  
         
Total investment return %     2.3 %     7.8 %
                 

(1)   Amounts in this table are shown on a pre-tax basis.

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP, LLC
SUMMARY OF ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Twelve Months
Ended December,
      2020       2019  
         
Adjusted operating income, net of tax   $ 12,418     $ 41,439  
Adjustments:        
Net realized investment gains (losses)     (12,395 )     28,576  
Expenses related to redomestication     (21,181 )     -  
         
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders   $ (21,158 )   $ 70,015  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic     14,291       14,192  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted     14,458       14,335  
         
Adjusted operating income per share – basic   $ 0.87     $ 2.92  
         
Adjusted operating income per share – diluted   $ 0.86     $ 2.89  
                 

Note Regarding Adjusted Operating Income

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is equal to net income (loss) excluding after-tax net realized investment gains (losses) and other unique charges not related to operations. Adjusted operating income is not a substitute for net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should not place undue reliance on this measure.

Contact:
 Media
Stephen W. Ries
Senior Corporate Counsel
(610) 668-3270        
sries@global-indemnity.com




