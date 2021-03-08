 

Personalis Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

08.03.2021, 23:00  |  102   |   |   

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Woodrow (Woody) Myers to its Board of Directors and to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. The company also announced that Patrick J. Balthrop has resigned his position as a director of the company, effective March 8, 2021.

Dr. Myers is currently the managing director of Myers Ventures LLC and has a long and distinguished career in the healthcare industry, most recently serving as the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Healthcare Strategist at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Arizona. He has also held executive positions with Havencrest Healthcare Partners, Corizon Health, and Wellpoint Health Networks. He has served on multiple public, private, and nonprofit boards including Express Scripts, Genomic Health, LipoScience, and SynGen. In higher education he served on the Board of Trustees of Stanford University, the Board of Overseers of Harvard University, and the Board of Trustees of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.

Dr. Myers has also been active in government, having served as physician health advisor to the United States Senate Committee on Labor and Human Resources, as Health Commissioner for his home state of Indiana, and as the Commissioner of Health for the City of New York.

Dr. Myers holds a B.S. in Biological Science from Stanford University, and a medical degree (M.D.) from Harvard University. After medical school, he returned to Stanford for his internship, residency and clinical fellowship and, during this time, also completed his M.B.A. at Stanford. Dr. Myers is board-certified in internal medicine and his achievements in medical practice have earned him numerous honors including master, American College of Physicians, member, National Academy of Medicine, and fellow, American Association for Physician Leadership (formerly the American College of Physician Executives).

“I am pleased to join the Board of Personalis at this exciting time in its history. The company’s strategic focus on precision medicine is something I’m passionate about and I’m looking forward to helping achieve the vision of the Personalis team,” said Dr. Myers.

“I am excited to welcome Woody to the Board of Personalis,” said John West, CEO of Personalis. “His extensive experience in the healthcare industry will be exceedingly valuable as we work towards our vision of genomics-driven medicine.”

