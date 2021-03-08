AerSale Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ: ASLE), announced today that it will release its earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Monday, March 15, 2021, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-3982, international callers may use 1-201-493-6780, and request to join the AerSale Corporation earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.aersale.com/news-events/events.