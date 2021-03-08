 

HealthEquity Expands Commuter Offering with Luum

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 23:00  |  73   |   |   

Acquisition adds options beyond monthly transit passes, strengthening capabilities for the new hybrid workplace

DRAPER, Utah, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity"), the nation's largest independent health savings account ("HSA") custodian, today jointly announced the acquisition of Luum, a fast-growing technology platform for employee commute management, compliance and sustainability.

This acquisition strengthens the HealthEquity commuter offering, delivering a critical toolset HR and facilities professionals need to implement flexible return-to-office and hybrid-workplace strategies. Combining technology and deep integrations with parking providers and IT integrations into HR and Payroll systems, employers can now offer safe, affordable commute alternatives and flexible remote-work benefits.

“Luum’s enterprise commute platform and connected ecosystem of third-party mobility solutions enable employers to design benefits for every commute, or no commute at all,” said Sohier Hall, CEO of Luum. “Adding Luum’s powerful platform to HealthEquity’s existing commuter offering and reach, we expect to help our clients offer their workforce the most flexible, useful, and sustainable way to get to and from work. The timing of this acquisition could not be more perfect as employers across the country gear up for a new commuting and work access environment. They require the unified system that puts their benefit policies into practice. In support of employee experience to real estate asset optimization to workforce equity to corporate sustainability, the Luum and HealthEquity combination is that solution.”

Among the highlights, HealthEquity and Luum will deliver:

  • Safe commute options like closed-network carpool matching, staggered arrival, guaranteed ride home, and proactive communication. Safety and transparency are a priority for employers as 64% of workers are uncomfortable returning to the office, with entry-level and older workers feeling least safe1;
  • Ultimate policy flexibility for managing and measuring hybrid commute policies. According to Gartner, 82% of employers expect a post-pandemic hybrid workplace2. Now organizations can easily implement work-from-home cost reimbursements, sustainable commute incentives, daily parking reservations, flexible subsidies, and private bus/shuttle demand.
  • Employee commute portal for accurate workplace commute and remote work information, customized to employer objectives and connected to HRIS, benefits, payroll and expense management systems.
  • Corporate sustainability as a part of the hybrid workplace strategy, through measurement and visibility of tangible outcomes on climate and other environmental conservation areas. By some estimates, the commute accounts for 98% of the typical employee’s carbon footprint.3
  • Transportation equity is inextricably linked to housing and transportation affordability. When combined, 50% of household costs are spent on housing and transportation in the US4. The combined solution gives employers an opportunity to create commute policies and subsidies to help address transportation affordability and equitable access.
    Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HealthEquity Expands Commuter Offering with Luum Acquisition adds options beyond monthly transit passes, strengthening capabilities for the new hybrid workplaceDRAPER, Utah, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity"), the nation's largest independent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
HealthEquity Announces Closing of Sale of Additional Shares
23.02.21
HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results
19.02.21
HealthEquity Announces Closing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock
17.02.21
HealthEquity Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
16.02.21
HealthEquity Announces Commencement of Proposed Offering of Common Stock
08.02.21
HealthEquity Reports Year-End Sales Metrics