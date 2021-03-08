HealthEquity Expands Commuter Offering with Luum

This acquisition strengthens the HealthEquity commuter offering, delivering a critical toolset HR and facilities professionals need to implement flexible return-to-office and hybrid-workplace strategies. Combining technology and deep integrations with parking providers and IT integrations into HR and Payroll systems, employers can now offer safe, affordable commute alternatives and flexible remote-work benefits.

“Luum’s enterprise commute platform and connected ecosystem of third-party mobility solutions enable employers to design benefits for every commute, or no commute at all,” said Sohier Hall, CEO of Luum. “Adding Luum’s powerful platform to HealthEquity’s existing commuter offering and reach, we expect to help our clients offer their workforce the most flexible, useful, and sustainable way to get to and from work. The timing of this acquisition could not be more perfect as employers across the country gear up for a new commuting and work access environment. They require the unified system that puts their benefit policies into practice. In support of employee experience to real estate asset optimization to workforce equity to corporate sustainability, the Luum and HealthEquity combination is that solution.”

Among the highlights, HealthEquity and Luum will deliver: