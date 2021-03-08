HCMC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS OFFICIAL TWITTER PAGE @HealthierCMC

Site terms of use and the types of information that will be provided through the platform can be found in the first tweet as a “Welcome Message”, which has been posted in conjunction with the timing of this press release.

Jeffrey Holman, CEO of Healthier Choices Management Corp. said, “The Company is extremely grateful for all of the support that we have been given by our shareholder base, and the creation and launching of this page is in response to their desire to know more about the Company and its product offerings.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “HCMC also fully intends to present excellent value offerings directly through its twitter page, and any direct purchases by shareholders are in essence supporting their investment in the Company by adding themselves to our customer base.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. ( www.healthiercmc.com ) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Through its wholly owned subsidiary HCMC Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, the Company manages and intends to expand on its intellectual property portfolio. The Company currently operates nine retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on the Amazon.com marketplace through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy U Wholesale, Inc. The Company markets its Q-Cup technology under the vape segment. This patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup, which a customer can purchase already filled by a third party in some regions, or can partially fill themselves with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg), also purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup can then be inserted into the patented Q-Unit, which heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup and Q-Unit technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. The Q-Cup can also be used in other devices as a convenient micro-dosing system.