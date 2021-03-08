Avid Bioservices, Inc. Announces Proposed $125 Million Offering of Exchangeable Senior Notes

TUSTIN, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP) (the “company”), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avid SPV, LLC (the “Issuer”), intends to sell, subject to market and other conditions, $125 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Issuer also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.



The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Issuer, will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company on a senior, unsecured basis, and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or exchanged. Holders of the notes will have the right to exchange their notes for shares of the company’s common stock in certain circumstances and during specified periods. The notes will be settled in cash, shares of the company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the company’s common stock, at the Issuer’s election.

The Issuer expects to make an intercompany loan to the company of all of the net proceeds from this offering. The company intends to use a portion of such loan to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below, and to use up to approximately $41.3 million of such loan to redeem all of the company’s outstanding 10.50% Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (assuming such redemption occurs on April 10, 2021, all such shares remain outstanding through such date and none of such shares are converted into the company’s common stock prior to such redemption). The company intends to use the remainder of such loan for working capital and other general corporate purposes. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, the Issuer expects to make an intercompany loan to the company of all of the net proceeds from the sale of additional notes, which the company intends to use to pay the cost of additional capped call transactions and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company may also use a portion of the net proceeds from such loans for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses that complement the company’s business, although it has no commitments to enter into any such acquisitions or investments at this time.