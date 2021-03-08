 

Granite Awarded $267 Million Tunnel Project in Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 23:30  |  50   |   |   

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the Lower Olentangy Tunnel project by the City of Columbus in Columbus, Ohio. The $267 million contract is anticipated to be booked in Granite's first quarter 2021 backlog.

The Lower Olentangy Tunnel (LOT) project aims to improve water quality and reduce the risk of exposure of humans to waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into creeks and rivers during flooding. LOT will connect into the upstream end of the previously Granite-constructed OSIS Augmentation Relief Sewer (OARS) at Vine Street. The upstream end of LOT will be located north of Lane Avenue and will provide hydraulic relief to the three existing sewers that are in close proximity of each other: Franklin Main Interceptor Sewer, Olentangy Main Interceptor Sewer, and OARS.

“We have had an excellent relationship with the City of Columbus and are happy to once again work on their tunnel systems,” said Granite Division Vice President James Nickerson. “Since this project dovetails into a tunnel project we completed for the City of Columbus approximately five years ago, we have a clear understanding of the project and our client’s expectations.”

The construction of the LOT main tunnel will consist of approximately 17,000 feet of 144-inch hand-mined diameter tunnel and will be mined with a tunnel boring machine and constructed of precast concrete segments. The main tunnel will be constructed of concrete segments with three main shafts at Tuttle Park north of Lane Avenue, Gowdy Field near Third Avenue and Olentangy River Road, and Vine Street.

A microtunnel 90 inches in diameter will also be constructed to relieve OARS near Second Avenue, which will begin at the Second Avenue and Perry Street intersection and flow west into LOT at the Gowdy Field Shaft.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2021 and expected to conclude in December 2026.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Awarded $267 Million Tunnel Project in Ohio Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded the Lower Olentangy Tunnel project by the City of Columbus in Columbus, Ohio. The $267 million contract is anticipated to be booked in Granite's first quarter 2021 backlog. The Lower …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
Granite Receives 68 Diamond Commendations From NAPA
01.03.21
 Granite Wins 32 National Awards for Quality in Asphalt Paving
25.02.21
Granite Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
23.02.21
Granite Announces Timing of Q3 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call
19.02.21
Granite Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Results
09.02.21
Granite Named One of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for the Fifth Consecutive Year
08.02.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Granite Construction, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – GVA