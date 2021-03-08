Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that on March 4, 2021 the Compensation Committee of Puma’s Board of Directors approved the grant of an inducement restricted stock unit award covering an aggregate of 3,500 shares of Puma common stock to one new non-executive employee.

The award was granted under Puma’s 2017 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which was adopted on April 27, 2017 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Puma. The restricted stock unit award vests over a three-year period, with one-third of the shares underlying each award vesting on the first anniversary of the award’s vesting commencement date, March 1, 2021, and one-sixth of the shares underlying each award vesting on each six-month anniversary of the vesting commencement date thereafter, subject to continued service. The award was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with Puma, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).