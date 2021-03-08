Carter’s, Inc. Announces Participation at the Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, announced today that the Company will present at the virtual Bank of America Consumer and Retail Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.carters.com.